(Adds U.S. market activity to close) By Michael Hirtzer CHICAGO, Nov 19 U.S. corn and soybeans tumbled to two-week lows on Wednesday, extending steep declines from the previous session as record harvests neared completion and investors took profits after recent multimonth highs. Wheat fell to a one-week low at the Chicago Board of Trade on pressure from technical selling and weak export demand. "We've had a good run since the beginning of October and we're just taking some cards off the table," said Christopher Narayanan, head of agriculture commodities research at Societe Generale in New York. "It's just profit-taking; I haven't seen anything fundamental today." CBOT December corn eased 2 percent, or 8-3/4 cents, to $3.63-1/4, down for the fourth straight session for the largest such decline in two months. Soybeans for January delivery fell 18-1/2 cents to$10.06, while CBOT December wheat declined 11-1//4 cents to $5.37-3/4 per bushel. "Wheat is being pulled down by the weakness in corn and soybeans," said Frank Rijkers, agrifood economist at ABN AMRO Bank. "I think there are also signs some investors are ending their recent interest in soybeans and soymeal, and are moving to other commodities." Trading volume remained light in each pit, with volumes near the lowest in two months in soybean futures <0#S:>, Reuters data showed. With the harvest nearly done, investors were turning their attention from supply to demand. Three buying agencies in major corn importer South Korea bought grain from any worldwide origin; supplies from the United States were not expected to be competitive, traders said. Top global wheat importer Egypt issued a tender after the close of trading seeking wheat for shipments between Dec. 21-31 - business that has been dominated in recent months by exporters in France, Ukraine, Russia and Romania. Meanwhile, more competition for U.S. wheat in its home market looms as France is set for its first large shipment of wheat to the United States in 12 years as the European Union's top grain producer tries to clear large stocks of lower quality material from a rain-hit harvest. Last Pct Change Net Change Pvs Close CORN DEC4 363.25 -2.35 -8.75 372 SOYBEANS JAN5 1006 -1.81 -18.5 1023.25 SOY MEAL DEC4 370.4 -2.01 -7.6 378 SOYBEAN OIL DEC4 32.51 -0.43 -0.14 32.65 WHEAT SRW DEC4 537.75 -2.05 -11.25 549 ROUGH RICE JAN5 12.25 3.37 0.405 12 M.WHEAT EUR MAR5 175.25 -0.57 -1 176.25 LIGHT CRUDE DEC4 74.37 -0.32 -0.24 74.61 DJ INDU AVERAGE 17685.73 -0.01 -2.09 17687.82 BALTIC EXCH DRY 1306 0.77 10 1296 US DOLLAR INDEX 87.608 0.04 0.033 87.575 (Additional reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Peter Galloway and Grant McCool)