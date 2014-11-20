SINGAPORE, Nov 20 Chicago corn futures fell on Thursday with the market on track for its biggest five-day decline in four months as record U.S. production struggles to find demand. Soybeans edged higher after two days of losses, while wheat lost more ground in early Asian trade. FUNDAMENTALS * U.S. farmers have nearly finished harvesting a record corn crop but exporters are facing stiff competition from cheaper supplies in South America and the Black Sea region. * Three buying agencies in major corn importer South Korea bought grain from any worldwide origin. Supplies from the United States were not expected to be competitive, traders said. * Top global wheat importer Egypt issued a tender after the close of trading on Wednesday, seeking wheat for shipments between Dec. 21-31. Egypt's wheat imports have been dominated in recent months by shipments from France, Ukraine, Russia and Romania. * More competition for U.S. wheat in its home market looms as France is set for its first large shipment of wheat to the United States in 12 years, as the European Union's top grain producer tries to clear large stocks of lower quality material from a rain-hit harvest. * Crop forecaster Lanworth predicted U.S. winter wheat production would rise in the 2015/16 marketing year as yields rebound, despite a 4 percent year-on-year drop in planted acreage. * Lanworth, a unit of Thomson Reuters, estimated U.S. 2015/16 winter wheat plantings at 40.790 million acres, down from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's 2014/15 figure of 42.4 million. Lanworth attributed the decline to planting delays and low profitability of wheat relative to other crops. * Private exporters reported the sale of 125,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to unknown destinations for delivery in the 2014/15 marketing year, which started on Sept. 1, the USDA said on Wednesday. MARKET NEWS * Asian stocks mostly fell on Thursday apart from Tokyo, where shares bucked the downward trend and rose in reaction to a further weakening in the yen. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0145 China HSBC flash manufacturing PMI Nov 0700 Germany Producer prices Oct 0800 France Markit flash manufacturing PMI Nov 0830 Germany Markit flash manufacturing PMI Nov 0900 Euro zone Markit flash manufacturing PMI Nov 1330 U.S. Consumer prices Oct 1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1445 U.S. Markit flash manufacturing PMI Nov 1500 Euro zone Consumer confidence Nov 1500 U.S. Existing home sales Oct 1500 U.S. Leading index Oct 1500 U.S. Philly Fed business index Nov Prices at 0110 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 536.50 -1.25 -0.23% -2.76% 525.67 49 CBOT corn 363.00 -0.25 -0.07% -3.90% 367.27 38 CBOT soy 1008.00 3.25 +0.32% -2.73% 1002.21 42 CBOT rice $12.40 -$0.01 -0.04% +4.11% $12.44 71 WTI crude $74.50 -$0.08 -0.11% -0.15% $79.64 29 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.253 -$0.002 -0.18% -0.05% USD/AUD 0.860 -0.001 -0.17% -1.31% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)