* Corn near its lowest since Nov. 5 on supply pressure
* Soybeans edged higher after dropping 3 pct in 2 days
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Nov 20 Chicago corn held near a
two-week low on Thursday and was headed for its biggest weekly
drop in four months on a record U.S. crop and weak demand, while
soybeans edged up after two sessions of losses.
Chicago Board of Trade front-month corn was at
$3.63-1/4 a bushel by 0305 GMT, near its lowest since Nov. 5 of
$3.62-1/2 hit earlier in the session.
January soybeans gained 0.4 percent to $10.08-1/2 a
bushel after losing 3 percent over the past two days.
"It has been a great season for corn in the U.S., so with
harvest all over they are trying to market it but there is lack
of export opportunities because of good grain harvest
internationally," said Phin Ziebell, agribusiness economist at
National Australia Bank.
Corn prices have dropped almost 5 percent this week.
U.S. farmers have nearly finished harvesting a record corn
crop but exporters are facing stiff competition from cheaper
supplies from South America and the Black Sea region.
Three buying agencies in major corn importer South Korea
bought grain from any worldwide origin. Supplies from the United
States were not expected to be competitive, traders said.
Still, persistent heavy rains in Argentina's main
corn-growing regions have delayed plantings and bode well for
U.S. corn exports in the opening months of 2015.
Argentine growers have struggled to complete crop sowings in
Buenos Aires and Cordoba provinces lately after heavy rains left
fields waterlogged at what is usually the busiest planting
window in the country's most productive areas.
Top global wheat importer Egypt issued a tender after the
close of trading on Wednesday, seeking shipments between Dec.
21-31. Egypt's wheat imports have been dominated in recent
months by shipments from France, Ukraine, Russia and Romania.
More competition for U.S. wheat in its home market looms as
France is set for its first large shipment of wheat to the
United States in 12 years, as the European Union's top grain
producer tries to clear large stocks of lower quality material
from a rain-hit harvest.
Crop forecaster Lanworth predicted U.S. winter wheat
production would rise in the 2015/16 marketing year as yields
rebound, despite a 4 percent year-on-year drop in planted
acreage.
Grains prices at 0305 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 535.50 -2.25 -0.42% -2.95% 525.63 48
CBOT corn 363.25 0.00 +0.00% -3.84% 367.28 38
CBOT soy 1008.25 3.50 +0.35% -2.70% 1002.22 42
CBOT rice $12.36 -$0.05 -0.36% +3.78% $12.43 69
WTI crude $74.43 -$0.15 -0.20% -0.24% $79.64 29
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.255 -$0.001 -0.06% +0.07%
USD/AUD 0.861 -0.001 -0.12% -1.25%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
