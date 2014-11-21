SINGAPORE, Nov 21 Chicago corn and soybean futures edged lower on Friday, giving up some of last session's gains which were driven by strong demand and slower farmer sales in the United States. Wheat also dipped, tracking declines in the corn market, although losses were limited by harsh weather threatening crops in the Black Sea region and the United States. FUNDAMENTALS * Corn jumped almost 3 percent on Thursday after dropping to a two-week low earlier in the session. Falling prices chilled sales from farmers who had nearly finished harvests of record-sized U.S. crops. * All-time high U.S. corn and soybean production is likely to weigh on prices. * Grain merchants continued to increase spot corn basis bids in areas of the U.S. Midwest on Thursday amid solid demand from processors and ethanol producers. * Even though corn and soybean prices recovered on Thursday, the markets are poised to close the week lower. Soybeans have dropped 0.5 percent, falling for a third consecutive week and corn is down 2.5 percent after rising 3.9 percent last week. Wheat has given up 2.6 percent after rallying almost 9 percent last week. * Private exporters struck deals to sell 101,600 tonnes of U.S. corn and 140,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to unknown destinations for delivery in the 2014/15 marketing year, which started on Sept. 1, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said. * The USDA release followed an earlier announcement of corn export sales last week of 908,700 tonnes, the largest in a month and above the high end of analysts' expectations. * Argentine farmers will harvest 12 million tonnes of wheat in the 2014/15 crop year, the agriculture ministry said in its monthly report on Thursday, up from 9.2 million tonnes produced a year ago. * Top wheat importer Egypt earlier said that it purchased 60,000 tonnes of soft wheat from France. Saudi Arabia's state grains authority GSFMO has issued an international tender to purchase 330,000 tonnes of hard wheat. MARKET NEWS * Asian shares took solace from data showing broad U.S. economic strength even as signs of spreading weakness in China and Europe checked risk appetite, while the yen nursed its losses after sliding to multiyear lows against the dollar and euro overnight. Prices at 0113 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 552.25 -0.25 -0.05% -0.36% 532.75 57 CBOT corn 372.00 -1.25 -0.33% +0.00% 367.08 50 CBOT soy 1017.50 -3.00 -0.29% -0.56% 1004.53 47 CBOT rice $12.53 -$0.05 -0.44% +4.38% $12.42 71 WTI crude $76.47 $0.62 +0.82% +2.53% $79.36 49 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.255 $0.001 +0.11% -0.01% USD/AUD 0.863 0.001 +0.15% +0.14% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)