SYDNEY, Nov 24 U.S. soybean futures fell for the first time in three sessions on Monday as forecasts of rain in South America fuelled expectations of bumper production, though losses were checked by steps by China to stimulate its economy. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade January soybeans dropped 0.55 percent to $10.33-1/4 a bushel, having firmed 1.8 percent on Friday. * December corn eased 0.2 percent to $3.72 a bushel, after closing down 0.1 percent in the previous session. * March wheat rose 0.3 percent to $5.55 a bushel. It closed up 0.2 percent on Friday. * Corn and soybeans were under pressure as the U.S. harvest nears completion, while updated forecasts saw crop-friendly weather in South America, buoying the outlook for soybean production. * Soybeans had drawn support from a surprise interest rate cut in China, while further cuts are also mooted to stimulate the world's second-largest economy. * The decline in wheat is being limited by freezing temperatures threatening the U.S. winter wheat crop. And weather forecasters expect temperatures to fall low enough to damage unprotected wheat crops starting over the weekend in western Russia. MARKET NEWS * The euro flirted with a two-year trough against the dollar early on Monday and was broadly weaker as investors gave the common currency a wide berth on prospects of more easing from the European Central Bank. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0900 Germany Ifo business climate Nov 1330 U.S. National activity index Oct 1445 U.S. Markit services PMI flash Nov Grains prices at 0118 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 555.00 1.50 +0.27% +0.45% 535.90 61 CBOT corn 372.00 -0.75 -0.20% -0.27% 367.36 52 CBOT soy 1033.25 -5.75 -0.55% +1.25% 1011.26 54 CBOT rice $12.60 $0.00 +0.00% +0.12% $12.41 75 WTI crude $76.54 $0.03 +0.04% +0.04% $78.88 50 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.238 -$0.001 -0.09% -1.28% USD/AUD 0.868 0.001 +0.17% +0.74% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)