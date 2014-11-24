* Early winter weather threatens U.S. wheat production * Soybean prices fall despite Chinese stimulus * Corn edges lower, extends losses into second session By Colin Packham SYDNEY, Nov 24 U.S. wheat futures rose 0.5 percent on Monday to extend gains into a third session as cold weather across the U.S. raised fears of potential production curbs. Soybeans fell for the first time in three sessions as gains from China's move to stimulate its economy were pared by forecasts for favourable weather in South America. Corn edged lower for a second straight session. Chicago Board of Trade March wheat, the most actively traded contract, rose 0.54 percent to $5.56-1/2 a bushel, having closed up 0.2 percent in the previous session. Early wintry weather blew across the Midwest last week, packing heavy snow in the northern Plains along with bitterly cold temperatures that stretched as far south as Texas, while further unfavourable weather is expected to continue throughout the week, the U.S. National Weather Service said. "It is very cold ... but we saw similar cold weather in the U.S. last year but they did have a good spring so the crop turned out to be quite strong," said Phin Ziebell, agribusiness economist at National Australia Bank. January soybeans futures, the most actively traded contract, fell 0.4 percent to $10.34-1/2 a bushel, having closed up 1.8 percent in the previous session. Analysts said oilseed prices were coming under pressure amid fresh supplies as the U.S. harvest nears completion and on forecasts for favourable weather in South America. However, losses were checked by China's surprising move to cut interest rates, with further stimulus also mooted. Increased growth could spark more imports. December corn futures fell 0.2 percent to $3.72 a bushel, having closed down 0.1 percent in the previous session. Grains prices at 0208 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 556.50 3.00 +0.54% +0.72% 535.95 61 CBOT corn 372.00 -0.75 -0.20% -0.27% 367.36 52 CBOT soy 1034.50 -4.50 -0.43% +1.37% 1011.30 55 CBOT rice $12.60 $0.00 +0.00% +0.12% $12.41 75 WTI crude $76.46 -$0.05 -0.07% -0.07% $78.88 49 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.238 $0.000 -0.04% -1.24% USD/AUD 0.869 0.002 +0.27% +0.84% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Joseph Radford)