* U.S. farmers wind down harvest of record-large corn crop * Soybeans lower on bright South American crop prospects * Wheat follows corn, soy lower * Trade subdued ahead of U.S. holiday on Thursday (Adds weekly U.S. harvest progress, closing prices) By Julie Ingwersen CHICAGO, Nov 24 Chicago Board of Trade corn futures fell on Monday for a second straight session on lackluster export demand and plentiful U.S. supplies as a record-large harvest wound down, traders said. Soybeans and wheat also declined. At the CBOT, December corn settled down 5-1/4 cents at $3.67-1/2 per bushel. January soybeans ended down 5-1/4 cents at $10.33-3/4 a bushel and December wheat fell 5 cents at $5.42-1/4 a bushel. Corn led the way down in lackluster trade ahead of the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday. "Our corn export demand is lagging year-ago levels, probably not meeting expectations. Wheat is the same," said Don Roose, president of U.S. Commodities in West Des Moines, Iowa. Losses were limited by firm domestic cash values amid a slow pace of farmer offerings, a factor that has helped CBOT corn bounce off a five-year low set Oct. 1 near $3.18 a bushel. "It's still a supply-driven bear market," Roose said, "but it's masked by the fact that the producer is not interested in selling because we are under the cost of production." After the CBOT close, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said the U.S. corn harvest was 94 percent complete, up from 89 percent last week. The government has estimated the crop at a record-large 14.4 billion bushels. Soybeans fell despite the USDA reporting weekly U.S. soybean export inspections at a robust 2.784 million bushels, topping trade expectations. Market pressure stemmed from plentiful global soy supplies and mostly favorable weather in South America, including beneficial rains expected this week in Brazil. "U.S. prices should continue to grind lower under the weight of record U.S. production and impending record crops in South America," Morgan Stanley said in a weekly note on Monday. "Favorable planting economics has caused increases in soybean acreage in Brazil and Argentina at the expense of corn," the firm said. Wheat fell in sympathy with corn and soybeans, despite concerns about poor winter wheat germination in parts of the United States and the Black Sea region. The USDA rated 58 percent of the U.S. winter wheat crop as good to excellent, down from 60 percent a week earlier. Prices at 1604 CST (2204 GMT): LAST NET PCT YTD CHG CHG CHG PCT CBOT corn 367.50 -5.25 -1.4 -12.9 CBOT soy 1033.75 -5.25 -0.5 -21.2 CBOT meal 374.90 -3.50 -0.9 -14.3 CBOT soyoil 33.20 0.51 1.6 -14.4 CBOT wheat 542.25 -5.00 -0.9 -10.5 (Additional reporting by Nigel Hunt in London and Colin Packham in Sydney; editing by Marguerita Choy and Richard Chang)