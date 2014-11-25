SYDNEY, Nov 25 U.S. soybean futures edged higher on Tuesday, recouping most of their losses from the previous session as signs of strong export demand offset pressure from expectations of bumper global supply. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade March wheat, the most actively traded contract, was little changed at $5.49-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.7 percent on Monday. * January soybeans rose 0.4 percent to $10.37-3/4 a bushel, after ending Monday down 0.51 percent. * December corn was unchanged at $3.67-1/2 a bushel, having slid 1.4 percent in the previous session. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported weekly U.S. soybean export inspections at a robust 2.784 million bushels, topping trade expectations. * The USDA said the condition of winter wheat was 58 percent good to excellent, below market expectations. * The corn harvest advanced 5 percentage points to 94 percent complete as of Nov. 23, the USDA said, matching market forecasts. * The soybean harvest was 97 percent complete, the USDA said, in line with market expectations. MARKET NEWS * The euro clung to modest gains early in Asia on Tuesday, having benefited from a short squeeze following an encouraging rebound in German business sentiment. * Crude prices ended lower, with Brent below $80 a barrel, after a volatile session on Monday as Russia's offer to add to OPEC output cuts led some to bet the group will agree on a higher production cut than thought when it meets this week. * U.S. stocks rose on Monday on hopes that China will take further accommodative monetary policy action if needed, while merger deals kept traders focused even as volumes were below average. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0700 Germany Detailed GDP Q3 0745 France Business climate Nov 1330 U.S. GDP Q3 1400 U.S. Monthly home price index Sep 1400 U.S. S&P/Case-Shiller housing index Sep 1500 U.S. Consumer confidence Nov 1500 U.S. Richmond Fed composite index Nov Grains prices at 0123 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 549.75 0.25 +0.05% -0.68% 536.89 53 CBOT corn 367.50 0.00 +0.00% -0.81% 367.03 44 CBOT soy 1037.75 4.00 +0.39% -0.12% 1013.62 55 CBOT rice $12.45 $0.00 +0.00% -1.07% $12.40 64 WTI crude $75.68 -$0.10 -0.13% -1.08% $78.83 42 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.243 -$0.001 -0.10% +0.33% USD/AUD 0.860 -0.002 -0.20% -0.80% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)