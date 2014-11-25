* Soybeans firm on slow farmer sales, strong demand

* Corn dips as all-time high U.S. supply weighs (Adds quotes, other details, updates prices)

By Naveen Thukral

SINGAPORE, Nov 25 Chicago soybean futures ticked higher on Tuesday as strong demand led by top importer China buoyed the market amid slower sales by farmers in the United States.

Corn eased for a third session with the market struggling under the pressure of record supplies, while wheat edged lower even as severe cold weather threatens the U.S. winter crop.

Chicago Board of Trade January soybeans rose 0.3 percent to $10.36-1/2 a bushel by 0301 GMT, after ending Monday down 0.5 percent.

December corn eased 0.1 percent to $3.67-1/4 a bushel and March wheat, the most actively traded contract, fell 0.1 percent to $5.49 a bushel.

"A lot of farmers have reasonable good cash position and it will take them time to adjust their price expectations," said Paul Deane, an agricultural economist at ANZ Bank in Melbourne.

"There will be fair amount of reluctant sellers on the physical side which is supporting markets."

Spot corn and soybean basis bids were mostly steady to firmer around the U.S. Midwest. Many farmers were storing their newly harvested crops instead of booking fresh sales in the spot market.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Monday confirmed private sales of 235,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to China for 2014/15 delivery.

The agency reported soybean export inspections last week at nearly 2.8 million tonnes, the fifth straight week of soy inspections above 2 million tonnes.

The decline in wheat is being limited as cold weather in the United States threatens yields. The USDA said the condition of winter wheat was 58 percent good to excellent, below market expectations.

The corn harvest advanced 5 percentage points to 94 percent complete as of Nov. 23, the USDA said, matching market forecasts. The soybean harvest was 97 percent complete, the USDA said, in line with market expectations.

Large speculators raised their net long position in CBOT corn futures in the week to Nov. 18, regulatory data released on Friday showed.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, trimmed their net short position in CBOT wheat and switched to net short position in soybeans.

Grains prices at 0301 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 549.00 -0.50 -0.09% -0.81% 536.87 53 CBOT corn 367.25 -0.25 -0.07% -0.88% 367.02 44 CBOT soy 1036.50 2.75 +0.27% -0.24% 1013.58 55 CBOT rice $12.42 -$0.03 -0.20% -1.39% $12.38 62 WTI crude $75.79 $0.01 +0.01% -0.94% $78.83 43 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.242 -$0.002 -0.15% +0.28% USD/AUD 0.858 -0.004 -0.43% -1.03% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Himani Sarkar)