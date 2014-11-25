* Preliminary CBO figures project a drop in 2015 U.S. soy
area
* Wheat up as U.S. crop ratings sag; KC to multi-month high
* Corn follows soybeans higher
(Updates with closing prices, adds U.S. CBO forecasts)
By Julie Ingwersen
CHICAGO, Nov 25 U.S. soybean futures reached
their highest in more than a week on Tuesday, buoyed by sluggish
farmer sales and strong export demand for soymeal, traders said.
Wheat firmed on deteriorating U.S. crop conditions, and corn
followed soybeans higher.
At the Chicago Board of Trade, January soybeans
settled 17-1/4 cents higher at $10.51 per bushel, with January
soymeal up $12.20 per ton at $374.80.
Most-active March wheat finished up 8-1/4 cents at
$5.57-3/4 a bushel, and March corn ended 7 cents higher at
$3.87-1/4 a bushel.
Soybeans led the early gains as soymeal, a key protein
source in animal feed, remained in short supply domestically.
The record-large U.S. soy harvest is 97 percent
complete, but robust export sales of soybeans and soymeal have
kept domestic processors in the hunt for fresh supplies.
"You've got strong cash markets, and bull-spreads are
working," said Tom Fritz, partner at EFG Group in Chicago. "The
bottom line is, in the near term, we have still got some
exceptional demand."
Traders also cited a Congressional Budget Office preliminary
forecast for U.S. soybean plantings to drop by 2 million acres
in 2015. A CBO spokesman said the office did not release new
official U.S. crop projections this week, but confirmed that
estimates circulated among grain traders on Tuesday were
preliminary forecasts.
Corn was largely a follower of soybeans, with firm cash bids
from ethanol producers and exporters lending support. The U.S.
Department of Agriculture said the U.S. corn harvest, projected
at more than 14 billion bushels, was 94 percent complete as of
Sunday.
CBOT wheat rose more than 1 percent after the USDA rated 58
percent of the U.S. winter wheat crop as good to excellent, down
from 60 percent the previous week, following a cold spell.
Ratings dropped the most in Nebraska.
Kansas City hard red winter wheat reached its highest
level since Sept. 8 on a continuous chart, supported by the drop
in ratings and inter-market spreading against Chicago wheat.
Traders were monitoring crop conditions in Argentina, where
excessive rains in some areas have threatened wheat quality, and
in the Black Sea region, where cold weather has hampered
germination.
Prices at 1:54 p.m. CST (1954 GMT)
LAST NET PCT YTD
CHG CHG CHG
CBOT corn 387.25 7.00 1.8% -8.2%
CBOT soy 1051.00 17.25 1.7% -20.1%
CBOT meal 374.80 12.20 3.4% -14.6%
CBOT soyoil 33.59 0.23 0.7% -13.6%
CBOT wheat 557.75 8.25 1.5% -7.7%
(Additional reporting by Naveen Thukral in Singapore and Gus
Trompiz in Paris; Editing by William Hardy, Richard Chang and
Lisa Von Ahn)