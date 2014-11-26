SINGAPORE, Nov 26 U.S. wheat rose for a second session on Wednesday as cold weather threatens to curb yields in top exporters the United States, Russia and Ukraine. Soybeans edged lower, giving up some of last session's gains, while corn was largely unchanged after rallying 1.8 percent on Tuesday on the back of strong demand from ethanol producers and animal feed makers. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade wheat is being underpinned by cold weather hitting freshly planted winter crops. The U.S. Department of Agriculture rated 58 percent of the U.S. winter wheat crop as good to excellent, down from 60 percent the previous week, following the cold spell. * Major Black Sea wheat producers Russia and Ukraine may fail to harvest a record wheat crop next year due to the poor condition of their winter plantings, traders and forecasters said. * The market is monitoring crop conditions in Argentina, where excessive rains in some areas have threatened wheat quality. * U.S. FOB Gulf corn basis offers were 5 to 7 cents a bushel higher for January to March loadings with a firmer barge market and competition from processors helping boost flat prices. * The rally in soybeans on Tuesday was driven by gains in soymeal, a key protein source in animal feed, which remained in short supply domestically. The record-large U.S. soybean harvest is 97 percent complete, but robust export sales of soybeans and soymeal have kept domestic processors in the hunt for fresh supplies. * Traders also cited a Congressional Budget Office preliminary forecast for U.S. soybean plantings to drop by 2 million acres in 2015. A CBO spokesman said the office did not release new official U.S. crop projections this week, but confirmed that estimates circulated among grain traders on Tuesday were preliminary forecasts. * Commodity funds bought a net 9,000 Chicago Board of Trade soybean contracts on Tuesday, trade sources said. The funds bought 8,000 in corn and 4,000 in wheat. MARKET NEWS * Asian stocks edged up on Wednesday after data showing the U.S. economy growing at a relatively solid pace calmed investor anxiety over slowing global growth. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0700 Germany Import prices Oct 0745 France Consumer confidence Nov 1330 U.S. Personal income Oct 1330 U.S. Durable goods orders Oct 1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1330 U.S. Midwest manufacturing index Oct 1445 U.S. Chicago PMI Nov 1500 U.S. New home sales Oct 1500 U.S. Pending home sales Oct Prices at 0114 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 559.75 2.00 +0.36% +1.13% 537.23 62 CBOT corn 374.25 0.00 +0.00% +1.01% 367.25 54 CBOT soy 1048.00 -3.00 -0.29% +0.87% 1013.96 59 CBOT rice $12.36 -$0.02 -0.12% -1.91% $12.38 59 WTI crude $73.86 -$0.23 -0.31% -2.53% $78.51 32 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.248 $0.001 +0.06% +0.32% USD/AUD 0.854 0.002 +0.19% -0.82% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)