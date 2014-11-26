SINGAPORE, Nov 26 U.S. wheat rose for a second
session on Wednesday as cold weather threatens to curb yields in
top exporters the United States, Russia and Ukraine.
Soybeans edged lower, giving up some of last session's
gains, while corn was largely unchanged after rallying 1.8
percent on Tuesday on the back of strong demand from ethanol
producers and animal feed makers.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board of Trade wheat is being underpinned by cold
weather hitting freshly planted winter crops. The U.S.
Department of Agriculture rated 58 percent of the U.S. winter
wheat crop as good to excellent, down from 60 percent the
previous week, following the cold spell.
* Major Black Sea wheat producers Russia and Ukraine may
fail to harvest a record wheat crop next year due to the poor
condition of their winter plantings, traders and forecasters
said.
* The market is monitoring crop conditions in Argentina,
where excessive rains in some areas have threatened wheat
quality.
* U.S. FOB Gulf corn basis offers were 5 to 7 cents a bushel
higher for January to March loadings with a firmer barge market
and competition from processors helping boost flat prices.
* The rally in soybeans on Tuesday was driven by gains in
soymeal, a key protein source in animal feed, which remained in
short supply domestically. The record-large U.S. soybean harvest
is 97 percent complete, but robust export sales of soybeans and
soymeal have kept domestic processors in the hunt for fresh
supplies.
* Traders also cited a Congressional Budget Office
preliminary forecast for U.S. soybean plantings to drop by 2
million acres in 2015. A CBO spokesman said the office did not
release new official U.S. crop projections this week, but
confirmed that estimates circulated among grain traders on
Tuesday were preliminary forecasts.
* Commodity funds bought a net 9,000 Chicago Board of Trade
soybean contracts on Tuesday, trade sources said. The funds
bought 8,000 in corn and 4,000 in wheat.
MARKET NEWS
* Asian stocks edged up on Wednesday after data showing the
U.S. economy growing at a relatively solid pace calmed investor
anxiety over slowing global growth.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0700 Germany Import prices Oct
0745 France Consumer confidence Nov
1330 U.S. Personal income Oct
1330 U.S. Durable goods orders Oct
1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
1330 U.S. Midwest manufacturing index Oct
1445 U.S. Chicago PMI Nov
1500 U.S. New home sales Oct
1500 U.S. Pending home sales Oct
Prices at 0114 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 559.75 2.00 +0.36% +1.13% 537.23 62
CBOT corn 374.25 0.00 +0.00% +1.01% 367.25 54
CBOT soy 1048.00 -3.00 -0.29% +0.87% 1013.96 59
CBOT rice $12.36 -$0.02 -0.12% -1.91% $12.38 59
WTI crude $73.86 -$0.23 -0.31% -2.53% $78.51 32
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.248 $0.001 +0.06% +0.32%
USD/AUD 0.854 0.002 +0.19% -0.82%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)