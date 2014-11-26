* Wheat hits highest in over 1-week on weather threat
* Corn up for 2nd day on strong demand for ethanol, feed
(Adds details, quotes)
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Nov 26 U.S. wheat rose to a more than
one-week high on Wednesday, gaining for a second session as cold
weather threatened to curb yields in top exporters the United
States, Russia and Ukraine.
Soybeans slipped, giving up some of the previous session's
gains, while corn added to Tuesday's 1.8 percent rise on strong
demand from ethanol producers and animal feed makers.
"The world will lose some wheat but not enough to move us
too far from a comfortable supply position," Tobin Gorey, an
analyst at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, said in a note to
clients. "Nonetheless even in that context there might be a case
for the higher quality wheat to trade at larger premiums."
Chicago Board of Trade actively traded March wheat contract
rose as much as 0.7 percent to $5.61-1/2 a bushel, highest
since Nov. 17. Soybeans gave up 0.1 percent to $10.50 a
bushel, while corn rose 0.1 percent to $3.74-3/4 a bushel.
Wheat is being underpinned by cold weather hitting freshly
planted winter crops. The U.S. Department of Agriculture rated
58 percent of the U.S. winter wheat crop as good to excellent,
down from 60 percent the previous week, after the cold spell.
Major Black Sea wheat producers Russia and Ukraine may fail
to harvest a record wheat crop next year due to the poor
condition of their winter plantings, traders and forecasters
said.
In addition, the market is monitoring crop conditions in
Argentina, where excessive rains in some areas have threatened
wheat quality.
U.S. FOB Gulf corn basis offers were 5 to 7 cents a bushel
higher for January to March loadings with a firmer barge market
and competition from processors helping boost flat prices.
The rally in soybeans on Tuesday was driven by gains in
soymeal, a key protein source in animal feed, which remained in
short supply domestically.
The record-large U.S. soybean harvest is 97 percent
complete, but robust export sales of soybeans and soymeal have
kept domestic processors in the hunt for fresh supplies.
Soy prices also drew support from a Congressional Budget
Office preliminary forecast for a drop in U.S. soybean plantings
by 2 million acres in 2015, traders said.
Commodity funds bought a net 9,000 Chicago Board of Trade
soybean contracts on Tuesday, trade sources said. The funds
bought 8,000 in corn and 4,000 in wheat.
Prices at 0237 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 559.50 1.75 +0.31% +1.08% 537.22 62
CBOT corn 374.75 0.50 +0.13% +1.15% 367.27 54
CBOT soy 1050.00 -1.00 -0.10% +1.06% 1014.03 60
CBOT rice $12.36 -$0.02 -0.12% -1.91% $12.38 59
WTI crude $73.85 -$0.24 -0.32% -2.55% $78.51 32
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.247 -$0.001 -0.07% +0.18%
USD/AUD 0.853 0.000 +0.02% -0.99%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)