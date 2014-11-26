* Wheat up ahead of first notice day for Dec contracts
* Soybeans fall but soymeal climbs above $400 on firm cash
* Corn ends higher, robust US ethanol output lends support
(Updates with closing prices)
By Julie Ingwersen
CHICAGO, Nov 26 U.S. wheat rose to its highest
in more than a week on Wednesday, up for a second straight
session on technical buying coupled with concerns about global
production prospects, traders said.
Corn rose ahead of the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday on
Thursday, while soybeans fell on mostly favorable South American
weather prospects.
At the Chicago Board of Trade, most-active March wheat
ended up 5 cents at $5.62-3/4 a bushel, while the spot December
contract jumped 10-1/2 cents to end at $5.62.
Front-month December gained versus back months as traders
exited positions ahead of first notice day for deliveries
against the contract, with analysts expecting few, if any, wheat
deliveries.
Poor weather in the Black Sea region as well as parts of
Australia and the United States added support.
"We have got wheat here, but there is reason to think that
overseas crops are not so good, with problems in Australia and
parts of Russia," said Jack Scoville of the Price Futures Group
in Chicago.
CBOT March corn settled up 4-1/4 cents at $3.91-1/2 a
bushel, gaining against soybeans on inter-market spreads.
Corn got a boost after the U.S. Energy Information
Administration said U.S. ethanol production rose to an average
of 982,000 barrels per day in the week ending Nov. 21, the
largest weekly total since the agency started tracking the data
in 2010.
CBOT January soybeans finished down 4 cents at $10.47
a bushel as traders focused on generally favorable crop weather
in Brazil.
"South American weather forecasts are beneficial as farmers
continue to plant beans and corn," Helen Pound, a vice president
with KCG Futures in Minneapolis, wrote in a note to clients.
Losses in soybeans were limited by strength in soymeal, with
the front December soymeal contract surging $11 to close
at $401.60 per short ton, topping $400 for the first time in
nearly two weeks.
Traders and analysts expect no deliveries on Friday against
December soymeal futures, given strong U.S. cash markets and
robust export demand.
U.S. markets will be closed on Thursday, with trade at the
CBOT resuming on Friday for a shortened session.
Prices at 1514 CST (2114 GMT):
LAST NET PCT YTD
CHG CHG PCT CHG
CBOT corn 391.50 4.25 1.1 -7.3
CBOT soy 1047.00 -4.00 -0.4 -20.2
CBOT meal 376.70 1.90 0.5 -14.0
CBOT soyoil 33.61 0.02 0.1 -13.3
CBOT wheat 562.75 5.00 0.9 -7.1
(Additional reporting by Michael Hogan and Naveen Thukral;
Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Gunna Dickson)