SYDNEY, Dec 1 U.S. soybean futures fell for the
third session on Monday to hit an 11-day low as a firmer U.S.
dollar triggered a broad-based commodity sell-off.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board of Trade January soybeans dropped 0.44
percent to $10.11-1/2 a bushel. They earlier touched their
lowest since Nov. 20 at $10.06-1/2 a bushel. Soybeans closed
down 3 percent in the previous session.
* March corn eased 0.9 percent to $3.85-1/4 a bushel,
having firmed 2.8 percent on Friday.
* March wheat declined 0.56 percent to $5.75-1/4 a
bushel, having closed up 2.1 percent on Wednesday.
* Russia's Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance Service
(VPSS) said it was toughening rules for grain exports, a move
that the agency said could lead to a drop in exports.
* A deputy agriculture minister said on Thursday there was
no need to consider any grain export regulation for now, but
added that Russia could consider imposing a floating tariff on
grain exports as a measure of last resort in 2015.
MARKET NEWS
* The Swiss franc slipped against the euro early on Monday
after the Swiss National Bank affirmed its pledge to cap the
currency as voters rejected proposals for the central bank to
boost its gold reserves.
* U.S. crude fell more than $2 to a five-year low in Asian
trade on Monday, while Brent futures touched a fresh four-year
low, extending a steep sell-off after OPEC decided not to cut
production last week, keeping markets well supplied.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0100 China Official manufacturing PMI Nov
0145 China HSBC manufacturing PMI final Nov
0900 Euro zone Markit manufacturing PMI final Nov
1445 U.S. Markit manufacturing PMI final Nov
1500 U.S. ISM manufacturing PMI Nov
Grains prices at 0129 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 575.25 -3.25 -0.56% 542.55 72
CBOT corn 385.25 -3.50 -0.90% 368.34 49
CBOT soy 1011.50 -4.50 -0.44% 1020.58 43
CBOT rice $12.31 -$0.03 -0.24% $12.33 54
WTI crude $64.67 -$1.48 -2.24% $77.35 13
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.244 -$0.001 -0.10%
USD/AUD 0.844 -0.007 -0.87%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham)