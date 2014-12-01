SYDNEY, Dec 1 U.S. soybean futures fell for the third session on Monday to hit an 11-day low as a firmer U.S. dollar triggered a broad-based commodity sell-off. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade January soybeans dropped 0.44 percent to $10.11-1/2 a bushel. They earlier touched their lowest since Nov. 20 at $10.06-1/2 a bushel. Soybeans closed down 3 percent in the previous session. * March corn eased 0.9 percent to $3.85-1/4 a bushel, having firmed 2.8 percent on Friday. * March wheat declined 0.56 percent to $5.75-1/4 a bushel, having closed up 2.1 percent on Wednesday. * Russia's Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance Service (VPSS) said it was toughening rules for grain exports, a move that the agency said could lead to a drop in exports. * A deputy agriculture minister said on Thursday there was no need to consider any grain export regulation for now, but added that Russia could consider imposing a floating tariff on grain exports as a measure of last resort in 2015. MARKET NEWS * The Swiss franc slipped against the euro early on Monday after the Swiss National Bank affirmed its pledge to cap the currency as voters rejected proposals for the central bank to boost its gold reserves. * U.S. crude fell more than $2 to a five-year low in Asian trade on Monday, while Brent futures touched a fresh four-year low, extending a steep sell-off after OPEC decided not to cut production last week, keeping markets well supplied. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0100 China Official manufacturing PMI Nov 0145 China HSBC manufacturing PMI final Nov 0900 Euro zone Markit manufacturing PMI final Nov 1445 U.S. Markit manufacturing PMI final Nov 1500 U.S. ISM manufacturing PMI Nov Grains prices at 0129 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 575.25 -3.25 -0.56% 542.55 72 CBOT corn 385.25 -3.50 -0.90% 368.34 49 CBOT soy 1011.50 -4.50 -0.44% 1020.58 43 CBOT rice $12.31 -$0.03 -0.24% $12.33 54 WTI crude $64.67 -$1.48 -2.24% $77.35 13 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.244 -$0.001 -0.10% USD/AUD 0.844 -0.007 -0.87% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham)