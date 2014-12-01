* Broad-based commodity sell-off pressures grain prices
* Corn extends two-day losses to 2 pct
* Wheat falls but Russian export concerns cap losses
By Colin Packham
SYDNEY, Dec 1 U.S. corn futures fell more than 1
percent on Monday to extend losses over the last two sessions to
2 percent, while soybeans fell to an 11-day low as a slump in
oil prices weighed on oilseeds and biofuel markets.
Wheat fell after surging nearly 3 percent on Friday, though
losses were capped by concerns over potential supply disruptions
from Russia.
Chicago Board of Trade March corn futures, the most
actively traded contract, fell 1.22 percent to $3.84 a bushel,
having closed down 0.7 percent on Friday.
January soybean futures dropped 0.5 percent to
$10.10-3/4 a bushel. They earlier touched their lowest since
Nov. 20 at $10.06-1/2 a bushel. Soybeans closed down 3 percent
in the previous session.
"The sell-off in oil is huge and is having a massive impact
as it flows through to other commodities," said Phin Ziebell
agribusiness economist, National Australia Bank.
U.S. crude fell more than $2 to a five-year low in Asian
trade on Monday. Brent futures also touched a nearly five-year
low, extending a steep sell-off after OPEC decided not to cut
output last week, keeping markets well supplied.
Traders said soybeans were under additional pressure amid
concerns over global demand, with fresh economic data indicating
a cooling Chinese economy.
China's official Purchasing Managers' Index for November
came in lower than expected on Monday, underlining challenges
facing the manufacturing sector from rising costs and softening
demand.
March wheat futures fell 0.8 percent to $5.74 a
bushel, having closed up 2.8 percent on Friday.
Analysts said wheat losses were being capped by plans for
tighter export rules out of Russia that could lead to a big drop
in grain shipments.
Grains prices at 0237 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 574.00 -4.50 -0.78% +2.00% 542.51 72
CBOT corn 384.00 -4.75 -1.22% -1.99% 368.30 47
CBOT soy 1010.75 -5.25 -0.52% -3.46% 1020.55 42
CBOT rice $12.31 -$0.03 -0.20% +0.24% $12.33 55
WTI crude $64.74 -$1.41 -2.13% -12.15% $77.35 13
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.244 -$0.001 -0.07% -0.20%
USD/AUD 0.844 -0.006 -0.76% -1.14%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
