* Wheat tops $6 per bushel, rallies for fourth straight day * Corn, soy close to unchanged (Recasts, adds new analyst quote, updates with closing prices) By Mark Weinraub CHICAGO, Dec 1 U.S. wheat futures surged 5.2 percent to nearly a six-month high on Monday on concerns about a slowdown in exports from Russia and other countries in the Black Sea region. Soybean and corn futures were close to unchanged, although most contracts rose slightly after fluctuating between positive and negative territory during the session. A round of short-covering by investment funds added to wheat market strength. The front-month Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures contract has risen four straight days, gaining 11.9 percent during the streak and peaking at its highest since June 11 Russia is introducing new regulations that could lead to a big drop in grain exports, the country's Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance Service said late last week. Additionally, much of the winter wheat crop in Ukraine is under threat from winterkill because of sparse snow cover. Problems with the crop from those key wheat-exporting countries could boost overseas demand for U.S. supplies. "We are anticipating the United States is going to be in a better export position," said Brian Hoops, president of brokerage Midwest Market Solutions. "The funds are covering shorts on that theory." CBOT December soft red winter wheat settled up 29-1/2 cents at $6.06-3/4 a bushel. The most actively traded March contract was 28-1/4 cents higher and also settled at $6.60-3/4 a bushel. The front-month contract's 5.2 percent gain was its biggest daily increase in percentage terms since July 14. "Ukraine, Russia and South America have had some (weather) problems," said Mark Schultz, chief analyst at Northstar Commodity Investment Co. "We are just chipping away at the size of the crop." CBOT January soybeans were 1 cent higher at $10.17 a bushel. The contract hit technical resistance at its 30-day and 100-day moving averages. Early gains in soybeans were kept in check by concerns over global demand, with economic data indicating a cooling Chinese economy. China's official Purchasing Managers' Index for November came in lower than expected on Monday, underlining challenges facing the country's manufacturing sector from rising costs and softening demand. CBOT December corn was 1/4 cent lower at $3.75-1/2 a bushel. The March contract 1 cent higher at $3.89-3/4 a bushel. Name Last Pct Net Pvs Close Change Change CORN DEC4 375.5 -0.07 -0.25 375.75 SOYBEANS JAN5 1017 0.1 1 1016 SOY MEAL DEC4 384.4 -1.71 -6.7 391.1 SOYBEAN OIL DEC4 32.22 0.12 0.04 32.18 WHEAT SRW DEC4 606.75 5.11 29.5 577.25 ROUGH RICE JAN5 12.14 -1.58 -0.195 12.335 M.WHEAT EUR MAR5 189.25 2.3 4.25 185 LIGHT CRUDE JAN5 69.24 4.67 3.09 66.15 DJ INDU AVERAGE 17800.14 -0.16 -28.1 17828.24 GOLD LBMA CONTRIB 1210.82 #N/A 43.78 1167.04 BALTIC EXCH DRY 1137 -1.39 -16 1153 US DOLLAR INDEX 87.965 -0.44 -0.391 88.356 In U.S. cents, benchmark contracts, except EU wheat (euros) and soymeal (dollars). CBOT wheat, corn and soybeans per bushel, rice per hundredweight, soymeal per ton and soyoil per lb. (Additional reporting by Colin Packham in Sydney and Sybille de La Hamaide in Paris; Editing by Tom Hogue, Susan Thomas and Steve Orlofsk7y)