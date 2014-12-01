* Wheat tops $6 per bushel, rallies for fourth straight day
* Corn, soy close to unchanged
(Recasts, adds new analyst quote, updates with closing prices)
By Mark Weinraub
CHICAGO, Dec 1 U.S. wheat futures surged 5.2
percent to nearly a six-month high on Monday on concerns about
a slowdown in exports from Russia and other countries in the
Black Sea region.
Soybean and corn futures were close to unchanged, although
most contracts rose slightly after fluctuating between positive
and negative territory during the session.
A round of short-covering by investment funds added to wheat
market strength. The front-month Chicago Board of Trade wheat
futures contract has risen four straight days, gaining
11.9 percent during the streak and peaking at its highest since
June 11
Russia is introducing new regulations that could lead to a
big drop in grain exports, the country's Veterinary and
Phytosanitary Surveillance Service said late last week.
Additionally, much of the winter wheat crop in Ukraine is under
threat from winterkill because of sparse snow cover.
Problems with the crop from those key wheat-exporting
countries could boost overseas demand for U.S. supplies.
"We are anticipating the United States is going to be in a
better export position," said Brian Hoops, president of
brokerage Midwest Market Solutions. "The funds are covering
shorts on that theory."
CBOT December soft red winter wheat settled up 29-1/2
cents at $6.06-3/4 a bushel. The most actively traded March
contract was 28-1/4 cents higher and also settled at
$6.60-3/4 a bushel.
The front-month contract's 5.2 percent gain was its
biggest daily increase in percentage terms since July 14.
"Ukraine, Russia and South America have had some (weather)
problems," said Mark Schultz, chief analyst at Northstar
Commodity Investment Co. "We are just chipping away at the size
of the crop."
CBOT January soybeans were 1 cent higher at $10.17 a
bushel. The contract hit technical resistance at its 30-day and
100-day moving averages.
Early gains in soybeans were kept in check by concerns over
global demand, with economic data indicating a cooling Chinese
economy.
China's official Purchasing Managers' Index for November
came in lower than expected on Monday, underlining challenges
facing the country's manufacturing sector from rising costs and
softening demand.
CBOT December corn was 1/4 cent lower at $3.75-1/2 a
bushel. The March contract 1 cent higher at $3.89-3/4 a
bushel.
Name Last Pct Net Pvs Close
Change Change
CORN DEC4 375.5 -0.07 -0.25 375.75
SOYBEANS JAN5 1017 0.1 1 1016
SOY MEAL DEC4 384.4 -1.71 -6.7 391.1
SOYBEAN OIL DEC4 32.22 0.12 0.04 32.18
WHEAT SRW DEC4 606.75 5.11 29.5 577.25
ROUGH RICE JAN5 12.14 -1.58 -0.195 12.335
M.WHEAT EUR MAR5 189.25 2.3 4.25 185
LIGHT CRUDE JAN5 69.24 4.67 3.09 66.15
DJ INDU AVERAGE 17800.14 -0.16 -28.1 17828.24
GOLD LBMA CONTRIB 1210.82 #N/A 43.78 1167.04
BALTIC EXCH DRY 1137 -1.39 -16 1153
US DOLLAR INDEX 87.965 -0.44 -0.391 88.356
In U.S. cents, benchmark contracts, except EU wheat (euros) and
soymeal (dollars). CBOT wheat, corn and soybeans per bushel,
rice per hundredweight, soymeal per ton and soyoil per lb.
(Additional reporting by Colin Packham in Sydney and Sybille de
La Hamaide in Paris; Editing by Tom Hogue, Susan Thomas and
Steve Orlofsk7y)