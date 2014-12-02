SYDNEY, Dec 2 U.S. wheat futures edged lower on Tuesday after surging more than 5 percent in the previous session, but concerns over potential supply disruptions from Russia kept prices near six-month highs. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade March wheat dipped 0.5 percent to $6.04 a bushel, having closed up 5.1 percent on Monday when prices hit a near six-month top of $6.07 a bushel. * January soybeans rose 0.3 percent to $10.20-1/2 a bushel, having firmed 0.1 percent on Monday. * March corn fell 0.2 percent to $3.89 a bushel, having gained 0.3 percent in the previous session. * Russia is introducing new regulations that could lead to a big drop in grain exports, the country's Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance Service said late last week. Additionally, much of the winter wheat crop in Ukraine is under threat from winterkill because of sparse snow cover. * Problems at the wheat-exporting countries could boost overseas demand for U.S. supplies. * Australia cut its 2014/15 wheat production forecast by 4 percent on Tuesday as drought in key growing regions curbed output from the world's fourth-largest exporter of the grain. MARKET NEWS * The U.S. dollar nursed modest losses early on Tuesday, having come under pressure as currencies such as the Canadian dollar staged a dramatic reversal thanks to a broad rebound in commodity prices. * Crude oil markets jumped as much as 5 percent on Monday, rebounding from five-year lows with their biggest daily gain since 2012, on fears that high U.S. shale output blamed for an global oil glut may be shrinking. * U.S. stocks fell in a broad decline on Monday, with the S&P 500 suffering its biggest one-day drop in more than a month, as economic data indicated weakness across the globe and the holiday shopping season got off to a tepid start. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 1000 Euro zone Producer prices Oct 1445 U.S. ISM-New York index Nov 1500 U.S. Construction spending Oct 1500 U.S. IBD economic optimism Dec Grains prices at 0120 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 604.00 -2.75 -0.45% 546.44 81 CBOT corn 389.00 -0.75 -0.19% 430.18 52 CBOT soy 1020.50 3.50 +0.34% 1023.21 46 CBOT rice $12.11 -$0.04 -0.29% $12.30 43 WTI crude $68.93 -$0.07 -0.10% $77.03 31 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.247 $0.000 -0.02% USD/AUD 0.849 0.000 -0.05% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)