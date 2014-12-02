* Wheat falls after jumping 5 pct in previous session
* Lower Australian production supports prices
* Corn, soybean prices both fall
By Colin Packham
SYDNEY, Dec 2 U.S. wheat futures edged lower on
Tuesday after prices surged more than 5 percent to a near
six-month high in the previous session, though concerns over
Black Sea exports limited losses.
Corn fell, giving back all its gains from the previous
session, and soybean prices also dropped on forecasts for rain
in South America.
Chicago Board of Trade March wheat futures, the most
actively traded contract, declined 0.33 percent to $6.04-3/4 a
bushel, having jumped 5.1 percent the session before when prices
hit a six-month peak of $6.07 a bushel.
Wheat soared on concerns over potential export curbs in the
Black Sea region, which analysts said are putting a floor under
losses.
"When you see the market move that much, it is not unusual
particularly in the Asian session to see prices come off a bit,"
said Graydon Chong, senior grains analyst at Rabobank.
"Fundamentally, while there are a few bits of grain around,
there is scope for volatility on the back of weather concerns or
fluctuations in demand or supply."
Russia's Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance Service
said it is introducing new regulations that could lead to a big
drop in grain exports.
Additionally, much of the winter wheat crop in Ukraine is
under threat from winterkill because of sparse snow cover.
Traders also noted smaller wheat production in Australia as
drought curbs output in the world's fourth largest exporter.
March corn futures fell 0.32 percent to $3.88-1/2 a
bushel, having closed up 0.26 percent on Monday.
January soybean futures fell 0.2 percent to $10.15 a
bushel after closing up 0.1 percent in the previous session.
Soybeans continue to come under pressure from favourable
weather forecasts in South America, supporting an outlook for
bumper production.
Grains prices at 0213 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 604.75 -2.00 -0.33% +4.54% 546.47 82
CBOT corn 388.50 -1.25 -0.32% -0.45% 430.16 52
CBOT soy 1015.00 -2.00 -0.20% -0.10% 1023.03 43
CBOT rice $12.06 -$0.08 -0.66% -2.23% $12.30 41
WTI crude $68.53 -$0.47 -0.68% +3.60% $77.02 30
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.246 -$0.001 -0.06% +0.10%
USD/AUD 0.848 -0.001 -0.08% -0.32%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Editing by Joseph Radford)