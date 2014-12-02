* Wheat falls after jumping 5 pct in previous session * Lower Australian production supports prices * Corn, soybean prices both fall By Colin Packham SYDNEY, Dec 2 U.S. wheat futures edged lower on Tuesday after prices surged more than 5 percent to a near six-month high in the previous session, though concerns over Black Sea exports limited losses. Corn fell, giving back all its gains from the previous session, and soybean prices also dropped on forecasts for rain in South America. Chicago Board of Trade March wheat futures, the most actively traded contract, declined 0.33 percent to $6.04-3/4 a bushel, having jumped 5.1 percent the session before when prices hit a six-month peak of $6.07 a bushel. Wheat soared on concerns over potential export curbs in the Black Sea region, which analysts said are putting a floor under losses. "When you see the market move that much, it is not unusual particularly in the Asian session to see prices come off a bit," said Graydon Chong, senior grains analyst at Rabobank. "Fundamentally, while there are a few bits of grain around, there is scope for volatility on the back of weather concerns or fluctuations in demand or supply." Russia's Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance Service said it is introducing new regulations that could lead to a big drop in grain exports. Additionally, much of the winter wheat crop in Ukraine is under threat from winterkill because of sparse snow cover. Traders also noted smaller wheat production in Australia as drought curbs output in the world's fourth largest exporter. March corn futures fell 0.32 percent to $3.88-1/2 a bushel, having closed up 0.26 percent on Monday. January soybean futures fell 0.2 percent to $10.15 a bushel after closing up 0.1 percent in the previous session. Soybeans continue to come under pressure from favourable weather forecasts in South America, supporting an outlook for bumper production. Grains prices at 0213 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 604.75 -2.00 -0.33% +4.54% 546.47 82 CBOT corn 388.50 -1.25 -0.32% -0.45% 430.16 52 CBOT soy 1015.00 -2.00 -0.20% -0.10% 1023.03 43 CBOT rice $12.06 -$0.08 -0.66% -2.23% $12.30 41 WTI crude $68.53 -$0.47 -0.68% +3.60% $77.02 30 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.246 -$0.001 -0.06% +0.10% USD/AUD 0.848 -0.001 -0.08% -0.32% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Joseph Radford)