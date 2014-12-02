* Soyoil hits lowest in nearly five years * Soybeans close below $10 a bushel * U.S. wheat drops after hitting highest since June 10 (Updates with closing prices) By Mark Weinraub CHICAGO, Dec 2 U.S. soybean futures dropped 2.1 percent to their lowest in more than five weeks on Tuesday on good conditions for growth in Brazil and Argentina, technical pressure and a steep decline in soyoil prices, traders said. The South American weather also weighed on corn futures, while wheat backed off on profit taking after hitting a 5-1/2 month high early in the trading session. Soyoil, weighed down by a glut of domestic supplies and falling crude oil prices, dropped to its lowest since March 2009. Soybeans broke a technical "head and shoulders" pattern, which led to some liquidation by investment funds and may have attracted some fresh shorts into the market, said Greg Grow, director of agribusiness at Archer Financial Services. The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade January soybean futures contract closed down 21-1/4 cents at $9.95-3/4 a bushel, breaking through key support at the $10/bushel level late in the trading day. The front-month contract hit its lowest since Oct. 27. "This was a devastating close for any bulls out there, and we should continue the down move tomorrow," Charlie Sernatinger, analyst for ED&F Man Capital, said in a note to clients. CBOT January soyoil dropped 1.08 cents to 31.28 cents per lb. Soyoil hit fresh contract lows across the board. CBOT March corn fell 8-1/2 cents to $3.81-1/4 a bushel and dropped through its 20-day and 30-day moving averages. "Watching South American weather becomes the dominant feature right now," Grow said. "Rains have been adequate so far and timely across most of the major growing areas. Forecasts look generally favorable." CBOT March soft red winter wheat fell 3-1/2 cents to $6.03-1/4 a bushel. The front-month wheat contract hit its highest since June 10 before turning lower. Some winter grain crops in Russia and Ukraine are vulnerable because they have been weakened by dry conditions since sowing and are now facing freezing temperatures with little snow cover. Traders also noted smaller-than-expected wheat production in Australia as drought curbs output in the world's fourth largest exporter. RIC Name Last Pct Net Pvs Change Change Close 1Cc1 CORN DEC4 367.75 -2.06 -7.75 375.5 1Sc1 SOYBEANS JAN5 995.75 -2.09 -21.25 1017 1SMc1 SOY MEAL DEC4 383.1 -0.34 -1.3 384.4 1BOc1 SOYBEAN OIL DEC4 31.17 -3.26 -1.05 32.22 1Wc1 WHEAT SRW DEC4 605.25 -0.25 -1.5 606.75 1RRc1 ROUGH RICE JAN5 12.185 0.37 0.045 12.14 BL2c2 M.WHEAT EUR MAR5 191 0.92 1.75 189.25 CLc1 LIGHT CRUDE JAN5 67.36 -2.38 -1.64 69 .DJI DJ INDU AVERAGE 17879.42 0.58 102.62 17776.8 XAU= GOLD LBMA CONTRIB 1198.26 #N/A -12.17 1210.43 .BADI BALTIC EXCH DRY 1119 -1.58 -18 1137 .DXY US DOLLAR INDEX 88.616 0.76 0.67 87.946 In U.S. cents, benchmark contracts, except EU wheat (euros) and soymeal (dollars). CBOT wheat, corn and soybeans per bushel, rice per hundredweight, soymeal per ton and soyoil per lb. (Additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Colin Packham in Sydney; editing by Gunna Dickson and Alden Bentley)