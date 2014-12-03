SYDNEY, Dec 3 U.S. soybean futures dropped for the second straight session on Wednesday to hit their lowest in more than five weeks, dragged down by favourable crop weather in South America. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade January soybeans fell 0.3 percent to $9.92-3/4 a bushel. They earlier touched their weakest since Oct. 27 at $9.91-3/4 a bushel, after sliding 2.1 percent on Tuesday. * March corn stood unchanged at $3.81-1/4 a bushel, having slumped 2.2 percent in the previous session when prices hit a one-week low. * March wheat rose 0.3 percent to $6.05-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 0.58 percent on Tuesday when prices had earlier hit a near six-month high of $6.11-3/4 a bushel. * Soybeans are under pressure as favourable weather in South America boosts crop prospects. * Some winter grain crops in Russia and Ukraine are vulnerable because they have been weakened by dry conditions since sowing and are now facing freezing temperatures with little snow cover. * Australia cut its 2014/15 wheat production forecast by 4 percent on Tuesday as drought in key growing regions curbed output from the world's fourth largest exporter of the grain. * Avian influenza, known as bird flu, has killed thousands of turkeys and chickens on two farms in the province of British Columbia, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) said on Tuesday. MARKET NEWS * The dollar hovered at a seven-year high against the Japanese yen early on Wednesday, following a broad rally overnight, thanks in part to a big rise in U.S. yields as the economic outlook there outshone most of its rich world peers. * Oil prices resumed their slide on Tuesday, driven lower by a deal that will add more Iraqi crude to already oversupplied markets, higher margin requirements for trading U.S. futures and a strengthening dollar. * U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday as energy shares led the S&P 500 and Dow, while Biogen's rally on news about an experimental treatment for Alzheimer's disease topped gains at the Nasdaq. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0100 China Official non-manufacturing PMI Nov 0145 China HSBC services PMI Nov 0850 France Markit services PMI Nov 0855 Germany Markit services PMI Nov 0900 Euro zone Markit services PMI Nov 1000 Euro zone Retail sales Oct 1315 U.S. ADP national employment Nov 1445 U.S. Markit services PMI Nov 1500 U.S. ISM non-manufacturing PMI Nov Grains prices at 0105 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 605.25 2.00 +0.33% -0.25% 549.11 81 CBOT corn 381.25 0.00 +0.00% -2.18% 427.42 41 CBOT soy 992.75 -3.00 -0.30% -2.38% 1023.24 35 CBOT rice $12.18 -$0.01 -0.08% +0.29% $12.28 47 WTI crude $67.62 $0.74 +1.11% -2.00% $76.46 30 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.239 $0.000 +0.03% -0.67% USD/AUD 0.840 -0.004 -0.47% -1.06% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)