SYDNEY, Dec 3 U.S. soybean futures dropped for
the second straight session on Wednesday to hit their lowest in
more than five weeks, dragged down by favourable crop weather in
South America.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board of Trade January soybeans fell 0.3
percent to $9.92-3/4 a bushel. They earlier touched their
weakest since Oct. 27 at $9.91-3/4 a bushel, after sliding 2.1
percent on Tuesday.
* March corn stood unchanged at $3.81-1/4 a bushel,
having slumped 2.2 percent in the previous session when prices
hit a one-week low.
* March wheat rose 0.3 percent to $6.05-1/2 a bushel,
having closed down 0.58 percent on Tuesday when prices had
earlier hit a near six-month high of $6.11-3/4 a bushel.
* Soybeans are under pressure as favourable weather in South
America boosts crop prospects.
* Some winter grain crops in Russia and Ukraine are
vulnerable because they have been weakened by dry conditions
since sowing and are now facing freezing temperatures with
little snow cover.
* Australia cut its 2014/15 wheat production forecast by 4
percent on Tuesday as drought in key growing regions curbed
output from the world's fourth largest exporter of the grain.
* Avian influenza, known as bird flu, has killed thousands
of turkeys and chickens on two farms in the province of British
Columbia, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) said on
Tuesday.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar hovered at a seven-year high against the
Japanese yen early on Wednesday, following a broad rally
overnight, thanks in part to a big rise in U.S. yields as the
economic outlook there outshone most of its rich world peers.
* Oil prices resumed their slide on Tuesday, driven lower by
a deal that will add more Iraqi crude to already oversupplied
markets, higher margin requirements for trading U.S. futures and
a strengthening dollar.
* U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday as energy shares led the S&P
500 and Dow, while Biogen's rally on news about an experimental
treatment for Alzheimer's disease topped gains at the Nasdaq.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0100 China Official non-manufacturing PMI Nov
0145 China HSBC services PMI Nov
0850 France Markit services PMI Nov
0855 Germany Markit services PMI Nov
0900 Euro zone Markit services PMI Nov
1000 Euro zone Retail sales Oct
1315 U.S. ADP national employment Nov
1445 U.S. Markit services PMI Nov
1500 U.S. ISM non-manufacturing PMI Nov
Grains prices at 0105 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 605.25 2.00 +0.33% -0.25% 549.11 81
CBOT corn 381.25 0.00 +0.00% -2.18% 427.42 41
CBOT soy 992.75 -3.00 -0.30% -2.38% 1023.24 35
CBOT rice $12.18 -$0.01 -0.08% +0.29% $12.28 47
WTI crude $67.62 $0.74 +1.11% -2.00% $76.46 30
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.239 $0.000 +0.03% -0.67%
USD/AUD 0.840 -0.004 -0.47% -1.06%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
