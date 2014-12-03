* Soybeans fall for second session * Wheat extends two-day losses to 1 pct * Corn slides, two-day losses at nearly 2.5 pct By Colin Packham SYDNEY, Dec 3 U.S. soybean futures fell to a fresh five-week low on Wednesday as expectations for bumper South American production dragged on prices. Wheat also fell, extending losses after hitting a near five-month top earlier in the week, while corn edged lower to take its two-day losses to nearly 2.5 percent on better South American growing weather. Chicago Board of Trade January soybean futures fell 0.2 percent to $9.94-1/4 a bushel by 0131 GMT, having earlier hit a session low of $9.91-3/4 a bushel - the lowest since Oct. 27. "South America has seen some decent rain and that brightened the outlook for crops," said Paul Deane, senior agricultural economist, ANZ Bank. South American soybean production expectations have been boosted by recent beneficial rains, analysts said, while further moisture is expected in the coming days. Planting of Brazil's 2014/15 soy crop was 85 percent complete as of Friday, up 9 percentage points from a week earlier amid ample rain in most growing areas, Brazilian consultancy AgRural said earlier this week. March wheat futures fell 0.5 percent to $6.00-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.6 percent on Tuesday after prices hit a near five-month high of $6.11-3/4 a bushel. Traders and analysts said concerns over Black Sea supply is limiting the losses. Some winter grain crops in Russia and Ukraine are vulnerable because they have been weakened by dry conditions since sowing and are now facing freezing temperatures with little snow cover. Russia's Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance Service has also said it is introducing new regulations that could lead to a big drop in grain exports. March corn fell 0.2 percent to $3.80-1/2 a bushel, having slumped 2.2 percent in the previous session when prices hit a one-week low. U.S. ethanol production is likely to continue at a record rate despite its rare premium to gasoline as cheap corn, high biofuel prices and even cool weather provide ideal conditions and strong profit margins. Grains prices at 0131 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 600.25 -3.00 -0.50% -1.07% 548.94 78 CBOT corn 380.50 -0.75 -0.20% -2.37% 427.39 40 CBOT soy 994.25 -1.50 -0.15% -2.24% 1023.29 35 CBOT rice $12.17 -$0.02 -0.12% +0.25% $12.28 46 WTI crude $67.75 $0.87 +1.30% -1.81% $76.46 31 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.238 $0.000 +0.00% -0.71% USD/AUD 0.840 -0.003 -0.41% -1.00% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)