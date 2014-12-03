* Soybeans fall for second session
* Wheat extends two-day losses to 1 pct
* Corn slides, two-day losses at nearly 2.5 pct
By Colin Packham
SYDNEY, Dec 3 U.S. soybean futures fell to a
fresh five-week low on Wednesday as expectations for bumper
South American production dragged on prices.
Wheat also fell, extending losses after hitting a near
five-month top earlier in the week, while corn edged lower to
take its two-day losses to nearly 2.5 percent on better South
American growing weather.
Chicago Board of Trade January soybean futures fell
0.2 percent to $9.94-1/4 a bushel by 0131 GMT, having earlier
hit a session low of $9.91-3/4 a bushel - the lowest since Oct.
27.
"South America has seen some decent rain and that brightened
the outlook for crops," said Paul Deane, senior agricultural
economist, ANZ Bank.
South American soybean production expectations have been
boosted by recent beneficial rains, analysts said, while further
moisture is expected in the coming days.
Planting of Brazil's 2014/15 soy crop was 85 percent
complete as of Friday, up 9 percentage points from a week
earlier amid ample rain in most growing areas, Brazilian
consultancy AgRural said earlier this week.
March wheat futures fell 0.5 percent to $6.00-1/4 a
bushel, having closed down 0.6 percent on Tuesday after prices
hit a near five-month high of $6.11-3/4 a bushel.
Traders and analysts said concerns over Black Sea supply is
limiting the losses.
Some winter grain crops in Russia and Ukraine are vulnerable
because they have been weakened by dry conditions since sowing
and are now facing freezing temperatures with little snow cover.
Russia's Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance Service
has also said it is introducing new regulations that could lead
to a big drop in grain exports.
March corn fell 0.2 percent to $3.80-1/2 a bushel,
having slumped 2.2 percent in the previous session when prices
hit a one-week low.
U.S. ethanol production is likely to continue at a record
rate despite its rare premium to gasoline as cheap corn, high
biofuel prices and even cool weather provide ideal conditions
and strong profit margins.
Grains prices at 0131 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 600.25 -3.00 -0.50% -1.07% 548.94 78
CBOT corn 380.50 -0.75 -0.20% -2.37% 427.39 40
CBOT soy 994.25 -1.50 -0.15% -2.24% 1023.29 35
CBOT rice $12.17 -$0.02 -0.12% +0.25% $12.28 46
WTI crude $67.75 $0.87 +1.30% -1.81% $76.46 31
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.238 $0.000 +0.00% -0.71%
USD/AUD 0.840 -0.003 -0.41% -1.00%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
