SYDNEY, Dec 4 U.S. wheat futures edged down on Thursday, extending two-day losses to more than 2.5 percent as concerns that U.S. exports could be uncompetitive weighed on prices. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade March wheat fell 0.42 percent to $5.87 a bushel, having closed down 2.3 percent on Wednesday. * January soybeans fell 0.1 percent to $9.97-1/4 a bushel, after firming 0.25 percent on Wednesday. * March corn fell 0.2 percent to $3.81-1/4 a bushel, having gained 0.2 percent in the previous session. * Egypt, the world's largest buyer of wheat, on Tuesday announced it had bought 175,000 tonnes of the grain from Romania and Ukraine. U.S. supplies offered in the tender were priced more than $25 per tonne above the wheat Egypt purchased. * Soybean and corn prices remain under pressure from expectations of large crops in Brazil and Argentina, with more beneficial rains expected in those countries in the coming days. MARKET NEWS * The euro staggered at two-year lows early on Thursday, finding few friends in a market that is wagering the European Central Bank will be forced to inject even more stimulus to a sputtering euro zone economy. * U.S. crude closed higher on Wednesday at more than $67 after data showed a surprise tumble in inventories, but a report suggesting Saudi Arabia expected still lower prices for oil sent Brent below $70 a barrel. * U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday, with both the Dow and S&P 500 ending at records, as data pointed to improving conditions in the U.S. services sector, boosting cyclical stocks. DATA/EVENTS AHEAD (GMT) 1245 European Central Bank announces policy meeting outcome 1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims Grains prices at 0142 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 587.00 -2.50 -0.42% -2.69% 550.57 73 CBOT corn 381.25 -0.75 -0.20% +0.00% 425.18 43 CBOT soy 997.25 -1.00 -0.10% +0.15% 1024.48 38 CBOT rice $12.15 $0.00 +0.04% +0.04% $12.28 45 WTI crude $67.69 $0.31 +0.46% +1.21% $76.02 32 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.231 $0.000 +0.02% -0.55% USD/AUD 0.840 0.000 -0.01% -0.46% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)