* Wheat falls on concerns U.S. wheat uncompetitive * Corn, soybeans fall on South American crop outlooks By Colin Packham SYDNEY, Dec 4 U.S. wheat futures fell 0.5 percent on Thursday to extend two-day losses to nearly 3 percent over concerns that U.S. supplies are uncompetitive. Corn fell, losing all the gains from the previous session, while soybeans edged lower. Chicago Board of Trade March wheat futures, the most actively traded contract, fell 0.51 percent to $5.86-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 2.3 percent on Wednesday. "U.S. wheat is looking expensive compared to alternative origins," Tobin Gorey, agricultural commodities strategist, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, wrote in a research note. "Some of the crop dangers are receding too. Weather forecasters continue to expect [former Soviet Union] temperatures to rise from critical levels into the weekend, so for now there's unlikely to be further crop damage." Concerns over the prospects for U.S. wheat exports rose to prominence after Egypt, the world's largest buyer of wheat, on Tuesday said it had bought 175,000 tonnes of the grain from Romania and Ukraine, ignoring U.S. supplies. U.S. supplies offered in the tender were priced more than $25 per tonne above the wheat Egypt purchased. March corn futures fell 0.4 percent to $3.80-1/2 a bushel, having closed up 0.2 percent in the previous session. January soybean futures fell 0.23 percent to $9.96 a bushel, having closed up 0.25 percent in the previous session. Analysts said both corn and soybeans remain under pressure from expectations of large crops in Brazil and Argentina, with more beneficial rains expected in those countries in the coming days. Grains prices at 0226 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 586.50 -3.00 -0.51% -2.78% 550.55 73 CBOT corn 380.50 -1.50 -0.39% -0.20% 425.16 41 CBOT soy 996.00 -2.25 -0.23% +0.03% 1024.44 38 CBOT rice $12.14 $0.00 +0.00% +0.00% $12.28 44 WTI crude $67.72 $0.34 +0.50% +1.26% $76.03 32 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.231 $0.000 +0.01% -0.57% USD/AUD 0.839 -0.001 -0.11% -0.56% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Michael Perry)