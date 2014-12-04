* Technical buying adds support to corn, soy * Profit taking, poor export prospects weigh on wheat (Recasts, updates prices, adds analyst quotes, changes byline, dateline, previous LONDON) By Mark Weinraub CHICAGO, Dec 4 Soybean and corn futures rose on Thursday on an export report that showed recent price declines have sparked strong overseas demand for U.S. commodities, traders said. "It was down in the dumps all night and then we saw export sales for corn, soybeans and soymeal that exceeded expectations by a sizeable amount," said Jim Gerlach, president of A/C Trading. "That triggered the rally late in the overnight session that carried over into the day session." The U.S. Agriculture Department also reported disappointing export sales for wheat, which added further pressure to a market weighed down by profit taking as well as easing concerns about crop health in key growing areas around the globe. CBOT soybeans for January delivery were up 10-1/2 cents at $10.08-3/4 a bushel at 10:49 a.m. CST (1649 GMT) Traders noted some technical buying hit the market after prices dipped below $10 a bushel. "We have had a dollar break from recent highs," said Jason Britt, president of Central States Commodities. "I think the time for pushing the short side is a little bit past." CBOT March corn was 6-1/2 cents higher at $3.88-1/2 a bushel. Traders also noted slow country movement of both corn and soybeans as bullish inputs for the futures market. Britt said that most farmers were reluctant to book new sales, which made supplies that exporters needed to meet their hefty new commitments scarce. CBOT March wheat was 2-1/4 cents lower at $5.87-1/4 a bushel. Prices for the front-month contract hit a near six-month high of $6.11-3/4 a bushel earlier this week. "U.S. wheat is looking expensive compared to alternative origins," Tobin Gorey, agricultural commodities strategist, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, wrote in a research note. "Some of the crop dangers are receding too. Weather forecasters continue to expect (former Soviet Union) temperatures to rise from critical levels into the weekend, so for now there's unlikely to be further crop damage." Recent deep frosts across most Ukrainian regions have not affected winter grain crops, weather forecasters said on Thursday. USDA on Thursday morning reported soybean export sales at a robust 1.180 million tonnes in the latest week, well above estimates ranging from 650,000 to 850,000 tonnes. Corn export sales were 1.170 million tonnes, also above the range of market expectations. Wheat export sales came in at the low end of expectations. Name Last Pct Net Pvs Close Change Change CORN DEC4 374.5 1.56 5.75 368.75 SOYBEANS JAN5 1007 0.88 8.75 998.25 SOY MEAL DEC4 386.1 1.31 5 381.1 SOYBEAN OIL DEC4 31.55 -0.97 -0.31 31.86 WHEAT SRW DEC4 594.75 -0.38 -2.25 597 ROUGH RICE JAN5 12.155 0.12 0.015 12.14 M.WHEAT EUR MAR5 187 -0.66 -1.25 188.25 LIGHT CRUDE JAN5 66.48 -1.34 -0.9 67.38 DJ INDU AVERAGE 17845.54 -0.37 -67.08 17912.62 GOLD LBMA CONTRIB 1208.77 #N/A -0.42 1209.19 BALTIC EXCH DRY 1019 -5.56 -60 1079 US DOLLAR INDEX 88.329 -0.7 -0.627 88.956 In U.S. cents, benchmark contracts, except EU wheat (euros) and soymeal (dollars). (Additional reporting by Colin Packham in Sydney and Nigel Hunt in London; Editing by Michael Urquhart and James Dalgleish)