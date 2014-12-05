SYDNEY, Dec 5 U.S. soybean futures fell for the
first time in three sessions on Friday and were poised to record
weekly losses of nearly 1 percent, as favourable weather in
South America offset support from strong demand for U.S.
supplies.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board of Trade January soybeans were down
nearly 1 percent for the week, set for their second straight
weekly slide.
* March corn was up almost 1 percent for the week,
recouping nearly half its losses from the week before.
* March wheat gained more than 1.5 percent for the
week, its third weekly gain in the last four weeks.
* Recent deep frosts across most Ukrainian regions have not
affected winter grain crops, weather forecasters said on
Thursday.
* The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Thursday reported
soybean export sales at a robust 1.180 million tonnes in the
latest week, topping analyst forecasts.
* Corn export sales of 1.170 million tonnes, also beat
market expectations.
MARKET NEWS
* The euro started trade on Friday higher against most of
its peers but could struggle to extend gains if U.S. employment
data due later in the day re-energises dollar bulls.
* Oil ended lower on Thursday as the debate over pricing
continued after Saudi Arabia announced deep discounts for the
crude it sells Asian and U.S. buyers in an apparent attempt to
defend market share.
* U.S. stocks ended slightly lower on Thursday after
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi brushed off
pressure for more immediate monetary policy action but said the
issue would be addressed early next year.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0700 Germany Industrial orders Oct
1000 Euro zone Revised GDP Q3
1330 U.S. Nonfarm payrolls Nov
1330 U.S. Unemployment rate Nov
1330 U.S. International trade Oct
1500 U.S. Factory orders Oct
Grains prices at 0111 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 588.00 -1.75 -0.30% -0.25% 552.53 72
CBOT corn 388.50 -1.25 -0.32% +1.70% 423.12 52
CBOT soy 1005.75 -4.75 -0.47% +0.75% 1025.25 43
CBOT rice $12.13 $0.00 +0.04% -0.12% $12.24 44
WTI crude $66.72 -$0.09 -0.13% -0.98% $75.48 27
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.239 $0.001 +0.07% +0.62%
USD/AUD 0.839 0.001 +0.06% -0.18%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)