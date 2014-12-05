SYDNEY, Dec 5 U.S. soybean futures fell for the first time in three sessions on Friday and were poised to record weekly losses of nearly 1 percent, as favourable weather in South America offset support from strong demand for U.S. supplies. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade January soybeans were down nearly 1 percent for the week, set for their second straight weekly slide. * March corn was up almost 1 percent for the week, recouping nearly half its losses from the week before. * March wheat gained more than 1.5 percent for the week, its third weekly gain in the last four weeks. * Recent deep frosts across most Ukrainian regions have not affected winter grain crops, weather forecasters said on Thursday. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Thursday reported soybean export sales at a robust 1.180 million tonnes in the latest week, topping analyst forecasts. * Corn export sales of 1.170 million tonnes, also beat market expectations. MARKET NEWS * The euro started trade on Friday higher against most of its peers but could struggle to extend gains if U.S. employment data due later in the day re-energises dollar bulls. * Oil ended lower on Thursday as the debate over pricing continued after Saudi Arabia announced deep discounts for the crude it sells Asian and U.S. buyers in an apparent attempt to defend market share. * U.S. stocks ended slightly lower on Thursday after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi brushed off pressure for more immediate monetary policy action but said the issue would be addressed early next year. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0700 Germany Industrial orders Oct 1000 Euro zone Revised GDP Q3 1330 U.S. Nonfarm payrolls Nov 1330 U.S. Unemployment rate Nov 1330 U.S. International trade Oct 1500 U.S. Factory orders Oct Grains prices at 0111 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 588.00 -1.75 -0.30% -0.25% 552.53 72 CBOT corn 388.50 -1.25 -0.32% +1.70% 423.12 52 CBOT soy 1005.75 -4.75 -0.47% +0.75% 1025.25 43 CBOT rice $12.13 $0.00 +0.04% -0.12% $12.24 44 WTI crude $66.72 -$0.09 -0.13% -0.98% $75.48 27 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.239 $0.001 +0.07% +0.62% USD/AUD 0.839 0.001 +0.06% -0.18% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)