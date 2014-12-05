* Wheat poised for weekly gain * Corn edges lower after jumping 2 pct * Soybean prices fall, but robust US exports support By Colin Packham SYDNEY, Dec 5 U.S. wheat dropped as much as 1 percent on Friday on worries over the competitiveness of U.S. supplies and easing concerns over the state of crops in Ukraine, though the grain is still set for a second weekly gain. Soybean prices fell after posting their biggest one-day climb in 10-days on strong U.S. exports. But with near ideal crop weather in South America, the oilseed is poised to record weekly losses of more than 0.5 percent. Corn edged lower after posting its biggest single-session gain since Nov. 20. Chicago Board of Trade March wheat futures were down 0.7 percent at $5.85-3/4 a bushel, after falling as much as 1.1 percent earlier in the session. Wheat closed little changed the day before. However, wheat is still up nearly 1.5 percent for the week on reports that Russia will limit exports, supporting U.S. sales, though analysts said prices remain under pressure. "I think there is a realisation that the fundamentals haven't massively changed," said Phin Ziebell, agribusiness economist, National Australia Bank. "I know we have seen some reports about bad weather but overall, I don't think the supply outlook is much different." Concerns about crops in the Ukraine are easing. Recent deep frosts across most Ukrainian regions have not affected winter grain crops, weather forecasters said on Thursday. January soybean futures, the most actively traded contract, fell 0.12 percent to $10.09-1/4 a bushel, having closed up 1.2 percent in the previous session, the biggest one-day gain since Nov. 25 on a strong export pace. Despite the strong rally on Thursday, soybeans are poised to record weekly losses of more than 0.5 percent. That would mark a second consecutive week of losses. The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Thursday reported soybean export sales at a robust 1.180 million tonnes in the latest week, topping analyst forecasts. March corn futures fell 0.26 percent to $3.88-3/4 a bushel, having closed up 2 percent in the previous week. Corn is up nearly 1 percent for the week. Corn export sales of 1.170 million tonnes, also beat market expectations. Grains prices at 0239 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 586.25 -3.50 -0.59% -0.55% 552.47 72 CBOT corn 388.75 -1.00 -0.26% +1.77% 423.13 52 CBOT soy 1009.25 -1.25 -0.12% +1.10% 1025.37 45 CBOT rice $12.13 $0.00 +0.04% -0.12% $12.24 44 WTI crude $66.54 -$0.27 -0.40% -1.25% $75.48 27 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.238 $0.000 -0.01% +0.54% USD/AUD 0.838 0.000 +0.01% -0.23% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)