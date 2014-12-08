* Wheat falls as Black Sea production concerns ease * Soybeans edge lower for first session in four * Corn falls, shrugging off export support By Colin Packham SYDNEY, Dec 8 U.S. wheat futures fell nearly 1 percent on Monday, losing all their gains from the previous session, as global supply concerns eased. Soybeans edged lower for the first time in four sessions, though prices continued to hover close to a one-week high on export demand and soymeal strength. Corn also fell for the first time in four sessions. Chicago Board of Trade March wheat futures fell 0.6 percent to $5.90-1/2 a bushel by 0217 GMT, having fallen as low as $5.88 a bushel earlier in the session. Wheat closed up 0.7 percent on Friday, buoyed by technical buying. "Weather forecasters continue to think extremely cold temperatures in vulnerable zones are unlikely," said Tobin Gorey, agricultural commodities strategist, Commonwealth Bank of Australia in a research note, referring to Russia and Ukraine. Bigger Canadian wheat production also added pressure, traders said. Statscan pegged the all-wheat crop in the world's third-largest wheat exporter at 29.28 million tonnes, up 6.5 percent from its October estimate of 27.5 million tonnes and above the average trade expectation of 27.8 million tonnes. January soybean futures edged down 0.2 percent to $10.34 a bushel, having closed up 2.5 percent on Friday. Analysts said soybeans were under pressure as the market readies for the next U.S. Department of Agriculture report later in the week. USDA is expected to trim its forecast of U.S. 2014/15 soybean ending stocks and raise its estimates of corn and wheat ending stocks on December 10. Losses, however, were capped by strong demand for U.S. supplies. U.S. soybean exports totalled 1.17 million tonnes, the USDA said, surpassing market expectations. March corn futures fell 0.13 percent to $3.94-1/2 a bushel, having closed up 1.3 percent on Friday. Corn shrugged off support from strong U.S. exports and talk of potential increased Chinese demand. Grains prices at 0217 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 590.50 -3.50 -0.59% +0.13% 554.98 67 CBOT corn 394.50 -0.50 -0.13% +1.22% 421.45 62 CBOT soy 1034.00 -2.00 -0.19% +2.33% 1028.05 57 CBOT rice $12.05 -$0.01 -0.12% -0.58% $12.22 39 WTI crude $65.04 -$0.80 -1.22% -2.65% $74.92 23 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.229 $0.000 +0.02% -0.72% USD/AUD 0.830 -0.002 -0.30% -0.99% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Ed Davies)