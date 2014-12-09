* Soybeans fall back after posting gains of nearly 5 pct * Soybeans snap longest wining streak in 4 months * Corn falls, wheat down for first time in four sessions By Colin Packham SYDNEY, Dec 9 U.S. soybean futures fell for the first time in five sessions on Tuesday, edging back from a one-week high and snapping the longest winning streak in nearly four months as traders squared positions ahead of a widely watched U.S. government report. Corn fell, extending losses into a second session, while wheat fell for the first time in four sessions. Chicago Board of Trade January soybeans, the front month contract, fell 0.36 percent to $10.40 a bushel, having closed up 0.75 percent in the previous session. Soybeans had firmed for four consecutive sessions, gaining nearly 5 percent during that period. "We have the USDA report due on Wednesday and everyone will be squaring up their positions in readiness of that, particulary as soybeans have ralled over the last few days," said Graydon Chong, senior grains analyst at Rabobank. Analysts expect the U.S. Department of Agriculture will cut its outlook for U.S. 2014/15 soy inventories in the December crop report. Soybean stocks are projected to drop 5 percent from November to 427 million bushels, while corn and wheat stocks are expected to rise, according to a Reuters survey of analysts. Analysts said the drop in the soybean price was capped by demand for U.S. supplies. Representatives of six Chinese buyers will sign agreements with U.S. exporters to buy an unspecified amount of soybeans at a signing ceremony in Chicago on Dec. 16, U.S. soybean trade groups said on Monday. March corn futures fell 0.45 percent to $3.88-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 1.2 percent on Tuesday. Corn is under pressure from weaker cash markets. Analysts expect USDA to raise its forecast for U.S. 2014/15 corn ending stocks to 2.027 billion bushels from 2.008 billion in November. March wheat fell 0.8 percent to $5.94-1/4 a bushel, having closed up 0.67 percent in the previous session. Australia has cut its forecast for 2014/15 wheat exports to 16.99 million tonnes, down 6 percent from a September forecast. That followed a cut in its wheat output forecast earlier this month. Grains prices at 0251 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 593.25 -4.75 -0.79% -0.13% 557.40 78 CBOT corn 388.50 -1.75 -0.45% -1.65% 419.41 51 CBOT soy 1040.00 -3.75 -0.36% +0.39% 1029.42 58 CBOT rice $12.05 $0.00 +0.00% -0.17% $12.20 37 WTI crude $62.59 -$0.46 -0.73% -4.94% $74.24 19 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.231 -$0.001 -0.05% +0.20% USD/AUD 0.825 -0.004 -0.51% -0.88% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Alan Raybould)