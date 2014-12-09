* Wheat extends retreat from last week's near 6-month peak

* Soybeans may snap longest wining streak in 4 months (Adds quotes, updates prices)

By Nigel Hunt

LONDON, Dec 9 Wheat futures fell on Tuesday, with the recent run-up in prices appearing to have run out of steam as traders squared positions ahead of a closely watched U.S. government report.

Soybeans were little changed while corn prices weakened slightly on concerns that demand may be beginning to wane.

"I think it is mostly position squaring (on wheat) but I wouldn't be surprised if we see a bounce (later on Tuesday) as U.S. participants may see this as a buy opportunity," one European broker said, adding a weak dollar may encourage buying.

March wheat futures on the Chicago Board of Trade fell 1.2 percent to $5.90-3/4 a bushel by 1217 GMT. The contract peaked at $6.11-3/4 last week, the highest level for the benchmark second month since mid-June.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is scheduled to issue a monthly report on Wednesday at 1700 GMT, with U.S. wheat and corn stocks expected to be upwardly revised and projected soybean inventories expected to be cut.

Dealers said crop concerns in key exporting countries had helped to fuel the run-up in prices although supplies remained adequate.

"Overall the market is still bearish but we've had recently issues with dryness in Australia, excessive rain in Argentina and uncertainty about Russia," the broker said.

March milling wheat in Paris fell 2.25 euros or 1.2 percent to 187.00 euros a tonne, with a rise in the value of the euro also a factor in the market's decline.

U.S. soybean futures were little changed, with the market threatening to snap its longest winning streak in nearly four months.

"We have the USDA report due on Wednesday and everyone will be squaring up their positions in readiness of that, particularly as soybeans have rallied over the last few days," said Graydon Chong, senior grains analyst at Rabobank.

CBOT January soybeans were unchanged at $10.43-3/4 a bushel while CBOT March corn fell 0.5 percent to $3.88-1/4 a bushel.

Dealers said signs that demand for ethanol is beginning to wane weighed on corn prices.

"We hear that ethanol demand may have peaked for the short-term," one broker said, adding feed buyers also had a lot of different options at the moment. (Additional reporting by Colin Packham in Sydney; Editing by Pravin Char)