* Wheat extends losses to second session * Soybeans hit near 1-month top, up for 6th session * USDA to update latest supply/demand forecasts on Wednesday By Colin Packham SYDNEY, Dec 10 Chicago wheat prices fell for a second session on Wednesday as concerns that Russia will restrict exports eased, while soybeans hit a near one-month high amid hopes the U.S. Department of Agriculture will cut its forecast for inventories. Soybean futures were set for their sixth straight daily gain. Corn, however, edged lower after jumping more than 1 percent in the previous session. Chicago Board of Trade March wheat fell around half a percent to $5.82-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 2 percent on Tuesday following news that Russia, one of the world's top wheat exporters, was not discussing restrictions.. "Talk of Russia curbing exports has been an on-again, off-again thing for a while so I think people have decided that it won't happen at this point," said Phin Ziebell, agribusiness economist, National Australia Bank. "Even if it did happen, it is more a domestic issue and global supply is still pretty strong." SovEcon, a private consulting firm, said Russia's grain exports will remain at high levels in December, fuelled by a weaker rouble. Meanwhile, the French farm ministry put the area sown with winter soft wheat for the 2015 harvest at 5.1 million hectares, up 2 percent on this year, in its first estimate for next year's crop. January soybean futures rose 0.5 percent to $10.54-3/4 a bushel, off the session high of $10.55 a bushel, the highest since Nov. 13. Analysts said soybeans were drawing continued support from strong demand for U.S. supplies. The USDA, in its monthly report on global supply and demand scheduled for release later in the day, is expected to increase its outlook for U.S. wheat and corn stocks and to cut its forecast for soybean inventories. March corn fell 0.13 percent to $3.94-3/4 a bushel, having gained 1.3 percent in the previous session. Grains prices at 0243 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 582.50 -3.25 -0.55% -2.59% 558.70 66 CBOT corn 394.75 -0.50 -0.13% +1.15% 418.09 61 CBOT soy 1054.75 5.50 +0.52% +1.05% 1031.19 66 CBOT rice $12.23 -$0.07 -0.53% +1.49% $12.20 51 WTI crude $62.93 -$0.89 -1.39% -0.19% $73.67 23 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.237 $0.000 -0.02% +0.45% USD/AUD 0.828 -0.002 -0.19% -0.21% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Himani Sarkar)