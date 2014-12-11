SYDNEY, Dec 11 U.S. soybean futures rose on Thursday, recouping some of their 1.5-percent losses from the previous session, supported by lower than expected government forecasts on ending stocks. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade January soybeans climbed 0.24 percent to $10.34-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 1.62 percent on Wednesday. * March corn inched up 0.25 percent to $3.94-3/4, after sliding 0.4 percent in the previous session. * March wheat fell 0.52 percent to $5.78-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.68 percent. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture pegged both soybean and corn ending stocks below analyst expectations amid strong soy export demand and increased corn use for sweeteners. The agency boosted its world and domestic wheat stocks outlook. * Brazil's government crop supply agency Conab also hiked its soy production estimate to a record 95.8 million tonnes, further pressuring futures. * Wheat prices have been pressured by easing global supply concerns, amid signs Russia does not seem to be intending to introduce wheat export restrictions. MARKET NEWS * The dollar remained on the backfoot early on Thursday, having fallen for a third session against the yen as the market unwound stretched positions to lock in profits with just one full week of activity left this year. * Oil prices tumbled as much as 5 percent on Wednesday, pushing U.S. crude to five-year lows near $60 a barrel after data showed a spike in U.S. inventories and Saudi Arabia's oil minister reiterated that he has no plans to cut output. * U.S. stocks lost more than 1 percent on Wednesday in the S&P 500's biggest decline since Oct. 13. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1330 U.S. Import prices Nov 1330 U.S. Export prices Nov 1330 U.S. Retail sales Nov 1500 U.S. Business inventories Oct Grains prices at 0109 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 578.75 -3.00 -0.52% -1.20% 559.85 61 CBOT corn 394.75 1.00 +0.25% -0.13% 416.42 63 CBOT soy 1034.50 2.50 +0.24% -1.41% 1030.06 52 CBOT rice $12.26 $0.00 -0.04% -0.28% $12.20 53 WTI crude $61.51 $0.57 +0.94% -3.62% $72.91 23 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.248 $0.003 +0.24% +0.83% USD/AUD 0.836 0.004 +0.50% +0.82% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)