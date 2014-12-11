* Soybean gains capped by bumper S.Amercian production * Corn rebounds on USDA forecast * Wheat extends losses into 3rd straight session By Colin Packham SYDNEY, Dec 11 U.S. soybean futures rose on Thursday, rebounding from losses of more than 1.5 percent the day before, though gains were capped by forecasts of bumper Brazilian production. Wheat slid for a third consecutive session as global supply concerns eased, while corn edged higher, drawing some support from a lower than expected U.S. Department of Agriculture ending stock forecast. Chicago Board of Trade January soybeans climbed 0.78 percent to $10.40 a bushel, having closed down 1.62 percent in the session before. Pressure on prices came despite the USDA estimating global ending stocks below market expectations, with the market focused on forecasts of bumper South American production, a trend that is likely to continue. "The market is going to be focused on South America and in particular weather moving forward," said Andrew Woodhouse, grains analyst at Advance Trading Australasia. "The USDA really came out and said nothing." Brazil's 2014/15 soybean crop due to start harvest in January is estimated at a record 95.8 million tonnes, up sharply from 90.5 million tonnes forecast in November by the Agriculture Ministry's crop supply agency Conab. USDA pegged 2014/15 U.S. ending stocks of soybeans at 410 million bushels, below market expectations. Exports grew to 1.760 billion bushels from 1.720 billion. March corn futures rose 0.57 percent to $3.96 a bushel, having closed down 0.4 percent in the previous session. USDA projected that ending stocks of corn for the 2014/15 crop year at 1.998 billion bushels, below a market forecast of 2.027 billion bushels. March wheat futures fell 0.4 percent to $5.79-1/2 a bushel, after closing down 0.68 percent. Analysts said wheat is under pressure from easing global supply concerns. World wheat ending stocks were pegged at 194.90 million tonnes, up 2 million from USDA's November outlook and topping forecasts for 191.75 million tonnes. Grains prices at 0215 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 579.50 -2.25 -0.39% -1.07% 559.88 61 CBOT corn 396.00 2.25 +0.57% +0.19% 416.46 63 CBOT soy 1040.00 8.00 +0.78% -0.88% 1030.24 55 CBOT rice $12.26 $0.00 +0.00% -0.24% $12.20 53 WTI crude $61.41 $0.47 +0.77% -3.78% $72.91 23 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.246 $0.001 +0.09% +0.68% USD/AUD 0.834 0.003 +0.31% +0.63% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Joseph Radford)