SYDNEY, Dec 12 U.S. wheat futures fell more than 0.5 percent on Friday, edging back after posting their biggest single-day gain in 10-days in the previous session. But the grain was poised to finish the week little changed as easing global supply concerns were offset by strong fund buying. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade March soybeans were up nearly 1 percent for the week, their second consecutive weekly rally. * March corn was up nearly 1 percent for the week, the third straight weekly gain. * March wheat was nearly unchanged for the week, having jumped more 7 percent over the previous two weeks. * A media report that Russia's agriculture ministry may raise grain intervention prices to slow exports was dismissed by many traders, but was enough to trigger short-covering and a fund buying surge in wheat futures. * The rally came even though U.S. prices remain uncompetitive in the world market. U.S. wheat was not in contention in the latest snap tender by Egypt's government buyer GASC, which purchased Russian and French wheat on Thursday. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Thursday reported last week's U.S. all-wheat export sales at 442,300 tonnes, in line with trade expectations. * Corn sales last week were pegged at 962,800 tonnes and soybean sales were 810,300 tonnes, both near the high end of trade expectations. MARKET NEWS * The dollar was firmer against most of its major peers early on Friday thanks in part to upbeat U.S. retail sales data, while nervousness over falling oil prices kept the Canadian dollar pinned near a five-year low. * U.S. crude dropped more than $1 to a fresh 5-1/2 year low below $59 a barrel in early Asian trade on Friday, extending losses on persistent concerns over a supply glut and a bearish demand outlook. * U.S. stocks rose on Thursday as upbeat retail sales figures and other U.S. data pointed to a strengthening economy and lifted optimism about consumer spending. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0530 China Industrial output Nov 0530 China Retail sales Nov 0530 China Urban investment Nov 0700 Germany Wholesale price index Nov 1000 Euro zone Employment Q3 1455 U.S. Univ of Michigan consumer sentiment Dec Grains prices at 0117 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 593.75 -3.75 -0.63% +2.06% 562.23 68 CBOT corn 398.25 -0.25 -0.06% +1.14% 414.92 65 CBOT soy 1044.50 2.25 +0.22% +1.21% 1030.90 57 CBOT rice $12.09 $0.00 +0.00% -1.43% $12.19 41 WTI crude $59.04 -$0.91 -1.52% -3.12% $72.12 16 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.240 -$0.001 -0.11% -0.42% USD/AUD 0.825 -0.002 -0.21% -0.76% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)