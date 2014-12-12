By Colin Packham SYDNEY, Dec 12 U.S. wheat futures edged lower on Friday, falling back after jumping more than 2.5 percent in the previous session, and the grain was on course to finish the week little changed as strong fund buying offset pressure from easing fears over supply. Corn rose, with the grain poised to finish the week up 1 percent, while soybeans were on course to finish the week up slightly, with bumper South American production capping gains. Chicago Board of Trade March wheat futures fell 0.54 percent to $5.94-1/4 a bushel, having closed up 2.6 percent on Thursday on the fund buying. Analysts said the fall was driven by easing concerns over global supplies. Operators shrugged off confirmation that Egypt had shunned U.S. supplies in its latest tenders. "The U.S. is not really the most likely origin to win these tenders anyway," said Tobin Gorey, director for agricultural strategy at Commonwealth Bank of Australia wrote in a note to clients. "Weather forecasters continue to expect that many of the cold-vulnerable zones in (Russia and Ukraine) will get snow cover over the next week or so and weather models have switched to a mixed precipitation, rain and snow, event for the U.S. Southern Plains a week or so ahead." Wheat is little changed on the week, after posting gains in excess of 7 percent in the two weeks before. The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Thursday reported last week's U.S. all-wheat export sales at 442,300 tonnes, in line with trade expectations. March corn futures were little changed at $3.98-3/4 a bushel, having closed up 1.2 percent in the previous session. Corn sales last week were put at 962,800 tonnes, near the high end of market estimates. Corn was up nearly 1 percent on the week, the third straight weekly gain. January soybeans were little changed at $10.42-1/2 a bushel, having closed up 1 percent in the previous session. The USDA said soybean sales were 810,300 tonnes, near the high end of trade expectations. Soybeans have risen more than 0.5 percent this week, their second consecutive weekly gain. Grains prices at 0237 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 594.25 -3.25 -0.54% +2.15% 562.24 68 CBOT corn 398.75 0.25 +0.06% +1.27% 414.93 69 CBOT soy 1042.50 0.25 +0.02% +1.02% 1030.83 56 CBOT rice $12.06 -$0.03 -0.21% -1.63% $12.19 39 WTI crude $59.19 -$0.76 -1.27% -2.87% $72.13 17 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.240 -$0.001 -0.10% -0.40% USD/AUD 0.826 -0.001 -0.16% -0.71% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Alan Raybould)