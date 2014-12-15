SINGAPORE, Dec 15 U.S. corn rose for a third consecutive session on Monday to trade near its highest since early July on buying from commodity funds. Wheat rose about half a percent, while soybeans edged higher in early Asian trade. FUNDAMENTALS * Large speculators raised their net long position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to Dec. 9, regulatory data released on Friday showed. * The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, trimmed their net short position in CBOT wheat and switched to a net long position in soybeans. * Funds bought an estimated net 18,000 corn contracts on Friday, as well as 4,000 soybean contracts and 5,000 wheat contracts, trade sources said. * Spot corn basis bids were mostly steady to weaker in the U.S. Midwest on Friday as rising futures prices sparked farmer selling. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed private sales of 110,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans for shipment to unknown destinations in the 2015/16 marketing year, which begins Sept. 1, 2015. * Traders got an unexpected early look at U.S. Farm Service Agency's monthly prevented plantings report ahead of Friday's close. * The report, which had been scheduled for release on Monday, showed slight increases in corn, soybean and wheat acres that could not be planted last spring. MARKET NEWS * The yen gained early on Monday after stocks sagged following a big victory for Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's coalition in an election on Sunday. * Brent crude futures fell as much as 2.5 percent on Monday to a new five-year low near $60 a barrel after the International Energy Agency forecast further price falls and OPEC's chief defended the group's decision not to cut its output target. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 1330 U.S. New York Fed manufacturing Dec 1415 U.S. Industrial output Nov 1500 U.S. NAHB housing market index Dec Grains prices at 0110 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 608.25 1.75 +0.29% +4.56% 562.71 59 CBOT corn 408.00 0.50 +0.12% +3.62% 415.24 83 CBOT soy 1052.00 4.75 +0.45% +1.94% 1031.15 62 CBOT rice $12.33 -$0.02 -0.16% +0.57% $12.20 57 WTI crude $56.82 -$0.99 -1.71% -1.71% $70.58 14 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.245 -$0.001 -0.06% +0.35% USD/AUD 0.821 -0.003 -0.42% -0.80% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)