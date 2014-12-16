SINGAPORE, Dec 16 Chicago wheat edged lower on Tuesday, snapping a three-session rising streak as lack of demand for U.S. cargoes capped the rally which was triggered by uncertainty over Russia's grain export policy. Corn futures eased on supply pressure as U.S. farmers boosted sales to take advantage of prices climbing on Monday to their highest since early July. FUNDAMENTALS * U.S. FOB Gulf corn basis offers drifted lower on Monday on muted demand and ample supplies in the export pipeline following active farmer selling over the past few days, traders said. * Soft red winter wheat export premiums at the Gulf fell as futures surged and U.S. prices remained at a steep premium to rival exporters' supplies. * Wheat climbed to its highest since July 7 on Monday with support from concerns over Russian supplies. Some traders said commodity funds were covering short positions on worries that Russia, a major global grain supplier, might slow exports at a time when the tumbling ruble currency was raising domestic prices. * Russia should limit grain exports through companies registered offshore, the country's agriculture minister told the TASS news agency, suggesting a way the government could curb exports while avoiding an embargo. * Soybeans fell for a second day on pressure from lighter-than-expected monthly usage. The National Oilseed Processors Association said its U.S. members crushed 161.2 million bushels of soybeans during November, the most ever for the month. But the figure fell below the average analyst estimate of 165.4 million bushels. MARKET NEWS * Oil prices continued to slide on Tuesday, while the rouble jumped against the dollar after Russia sharply hiked its benchmark interest rate to halt a collapse in its currency. DATA/EVENTS AHEAD (GMT) 0145 China HSBC manufacturing PMI flash Dec 0200 China Foreign direct investment Nov 0800 France Markit manufacturing PMI flash Dec 0830 Germany Markit manufacturing PMI flash Dec 0900 Euro zone Markit manufacturing PMI flash Dec 1000 Germany ZEW economic sentiment Dec 1000 Euro zone Eurostat trade Oct 1330 U.S. Housing starts Nov 1330 U.S. Building permits Nov 1445 U.S. Markit manufacturing PMI flash Dec Federal Open Market Committee starts two-day policy meeting Grains prices at 0124 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 616.00 -3.00 -0.48% +1.57% 567.78 64 CBOT corn 407.75 -0.75 -0.18% +0.06% 413.11 79 CBOT soy 1038.25 -1.25 -0.12% -0.86% 1030.95 52 CBOT rice $12.42 -$0.01 -0.08% +0.57% $12.21 61 WTI crude $55.53 -$0.38 -0.68% -3.94% $70.48 12 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.244 $0.000 +0.00% -0.19% USD/AUD 0.821 0.000 +0.00% -0.39% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)