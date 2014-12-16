SINGAPORE, Dec 16 Chicago wheat edged lower on
Tuesday, snapping a three-session rising streak as lack of
demand for U.S. cargoes capped the rally which was triggered by
uncertainty over Russia's grain export policy.
Corn futures eased on supply pressure as U.S. farmers
boosted sales to take advantage of prices climbing on Monday to
their highest since early July.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. FOB Gulf corn basis offers drifted lower on Monday on
muted demand and ample supplies in the export pipeline following
active farmer selling over the past few days, traders said.
* Soft red winter wheat export premiums at the Gulf fell as
futures surged and U.S. prices remained at a steep premium to
rival exporters' supplies.
* Wheat climbed to its highest since July 7 on Monday with
support from concerns over Russian supplies. Some traders said
commodity funds were covering short positions on worries that
Russia, a major global grain supplier, might slow exports at a
time when the tumbling ruble currency was raising domestic
prices.
* Russia should limit grain exports through companies
registered offshore, the country's agriculture minister told the
TASS news agency, suggesting a way the government could curb
exports while avoiding an embargo.
* Soybeans fell for a second day on pressure from
lighter-than-expected monthly usage. The National Oilseed
Processors Association said its U.S. members crushed 161.2
million bushels of soybeans during November, the most ever for
the month. But the figure fell below the average analyst
estimate of 165.4 million bushels.
MARKET NEWS
* Oil prices continued to slide on Tuesday, while the rouble
jumped against the dollar after Russia sharply hiked its
benchmark interest rate to halt a collapse in its currency.
DATA/EVENTS AHEAD (GMT)
0145 China HSBC manufacturing PMI flash Dec
0200 China Foreign direct investment Nov
0800 France Markit manufacturing PMI flash Dec
0830 Germany Markit manufacturing PMI flash Dec
0900 Euro zone Markit manufacturing PMI flash Dec
1000 Germany ZEW economic sentiment Dec
1000 Euro zone Eurostat trade Oct
1330 U.S. Housing starts Nov
1330 U.S. Building permits Nov
1445 U.S. Markit manufacturing PMI flash Dec
Federal Open Market Committee starts two-day policy meeting
Grains prices at 0124 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 616.00 -3.00 -0.48% +1.57% 567.78 64
CBOT corn 407.75 -0.75 -0.18% +0.06% 413.11 79
CBOT soy 1038.25 -1.25 -0.12% -0.86% 1030.95 52
CBOT rice $12.42 -$0.01 -0.08% +0.57% $12.21 61
WTI crude $55.53 -$0.38 -0.68% -3.94% $70.48 12
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.244 $0.000 +0.00% -0.19%
USD/AUD 0.821 0.000 +0.00% -0.39%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)