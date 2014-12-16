* Wheat dips as pricy U.S. cargoes face competition
* Corn falls as U.S. farmers sell their record crop
(Adds details, quotes)
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Dec 16 Chicago wheat edged lower on
Tuesday, snapping a three-session rising streak as lack of
demand for U.S. cargoes capped the rally which was triggered by
uncertainty over Russia's grain export policy.
Corn eased on supply pressure as U.S. farmers boosted sales
to take advantage of prices climbing on Monday to their highest
since early July.
"Investment money that is pouring into agricultural markets
and the ongoing discussion about Russian wheat exports are
probably enough reasons for the futures to rally," said Simon
Clancy, a director at IKON Commodities in Sydney.
"On the other hand, cash markets don't look enthusiastic
about the futures rally, they look fair bit softer."
U.S. FOB Gulf corn basis offers drifted lower on Monday on
muted demand and ample supplies in the export pipeline following
active farmer selling over the past few days, traders said.
Soft red winter wheat export premiums at the Gulf fell as
futures surged and U.S. prices remained at a steep premium to
rival exporters' supplies.
Chicago Board of Trade wheat for March delivery lost
0.4 percent to $6.16-1/2 a bushel by 0308 GMT after climbing to
its highest since July 7 on Monday with support from concerns
over Russian supplies.
March corn contract fell 0.1 percent to $4.08-1/4 a
bushel and January soybeans was down 0.1 percent to $10.38
a bushel.
Some traders said commodity funds were covering short
positions on worries that Russia, a major global grain supplier,
might slow exports at a time when the tumbling rouble currency
was raising domestic prices.
Russia should limit grain exports through companies
registered offshore, the country's agriculture minister told the
TASS news agency, suggesting a way the government could curb
exports while avoiding an embargo.
Soybeans fell for a second day on pressure from
lighter-than-expected monthly usage. The National Oilseed
Processors Association said its U.S. members crushed 161.2
million bushels of soybeans during November, the most ever for
the month. But the figure fell below the average analyst
estimate of 165.4 million bushels.
Grains prices at 0308 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 616.50 -2.50 -0.40% +1.65% 567.79 64
CBOT corn 408.25 -0.25 -0.06% +0.18% 413.13 81
CBOT soy 1038.00 -1.50 -0.14% -0.88% 1030.94 52
CBOT rice $12.39 -$0.04 -0.36% +0.28% $12.21 59
WTI crude $55.69 -$0.22 -0.39% -3.67% $70.49 13
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.245 $0.001 +0.09% -0.10%
USD/AUD 0.822 0.001 +0.12% -0.27%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)