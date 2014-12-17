SYDNEY, Dec 17 U.S. wheat futures fell for the first time in five sessions on Wednesday as prices edged off a six-month top, but losses were capped by concerns Russia may limit exports which are running at a record pace due to a slide in the rouble. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade March wheat fell 0.24 to $6.24-3/4 a bushel, having closed up 0.7 percent on Tuesday when prices hit a six-month high of $6.39 a bushel. * January soybeans rose 0.22 percent to $10.25-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 1.5 percent on Tuesday. * March corn fell 0.12 percent to $4.05-1/2 a bushel, having slid 0.6 percent in the previous session. * Russia's Agriculture Minister Nikolai Fyodorov said that Russia, one of the world's key exporters, would only use its grain restocking program to regulate exports. * Russia may be forced into protecting domestic bread prices from the country's currency crisis later in the 2014/15 marketing year, analysts said. * Russia's Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance Service restricted grain export certificates for some countries, trade sources said. * Chinese buyers signed contracts to purchase more than 1 million tonnes of U.S. soybeans at a ceremony in Chicago, a relatively modest amount for the world's top soy customer. * Corn draws support on reports that Chinese approval of Syngenta AG's Agricure Viptera corn could come in the near future and that this could also help sales of dried distiller's grains (DDGs), a corn-based animal feed, into their biggest market. * However, the United States has not received official notification from China of approval for imports of a type of genetically modified corn at the center of lawsuits against seed maker Syngenta, a U.S. government spokesperson told Reuters on Tuesday. MARKET NEWS * The dollar nursed its losses in early Asian trading on Wednesday, pulling away from lows hit overnight on skidding oil prices, Russia's financial crisis, and speculation that the Federal Reserve might take a more cautious tone on monetary policy. * Brent crude futures fell for a fifth straight day on Tuesday to end below $60 a barrel while U.S. crude finished a volatile session slightly higher as trading of expiring options helped defend the price above $55. * U.S. stocks fell for a third day in a volatile session Tuesday, led by declines in consumer discretionary and technology shares, while another drop in the Russian rouble added to worries about the global economy. DATA/EVENTS AHEAD (GMT) 1000 Eur zone Labour costs Q3 1330 U.S. Consumer prices Nov 1330 U.S. Current account Q3 1900 Federal Reserve releases statement after 2-day meeting 1930 Fed Chair Janet Yellen holds new conference Grains prices at 0119 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 621.75 -1.50 -0.24% +0.44% 570.88 67 CBOT corn 405.50 -0.50 -0.12% -0.73% 411.85 74 CBOT soy 1025.75 2.25 +0.22% -1.32% 1030.99 45 CBOT rice $12.14 $0.05 +0.46% -2.37% $12.19 47 WTI crude $55.38 -$0.55 -0.98% -0.95% $69.77 13 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.251 $0.000 -0.02% +0.58% USD/AUD 0.822 0.001 +0.06% +0.17% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Michael Perry)