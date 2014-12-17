* Wheat falls after rising to 6-month high on supply fears

* Soybeans ease for 3rd day on Brazil crop outlook (Adds details, quotes)

By Naveen Thukral

SINGAPORE, Dec 17 U.S. wheat edged lower on Wednesday, taking a breather after climbing 7 percent in a four-session rally sparked by fears that leading exporter Russia may curb exports.

Soybeans fell for a third consecutive day with pressure from improving crop prospects in South America, while corn was mostly unchanged after rising for three out of the past four sessions.

Chicago Board Of Trade March wheat fell 0.5 percent to $6.20 a bushel by 0338 GMT, having risen 7.1 percent in the last four days to a six-month high of $6.39 a bushel.

January soybeans gave up 0.2 percent to $10.22 a bushel and March corn was unchanged at $4.06 a bushel.

Russia's economic woes remain the focus among wheat traders. The country may be forced into protecting domestic bread prices from the country's currency crisis later in the 2014/15 marketing year, analysts said.

In a possible sign of export restrictions, Russia's Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance Service restricted grain export certificates for some countries.

But analysts said fundamentals do not support the rally in U.S. wheat which is uncompetitive in the global market and there are ample supplies to counter any shortfall in shipments from the Black Sea region.

"When we look at the fundamentals, Russia has already exported 65 percent of its full year's expected exports and December is going to be another big month," said one Melbourne-based analyst.

"If you take them out, yes, there will be an impact but there is enough wheat in other places to make up for the shortfall."

Russia's Agriculture Minister Nikolai Fyodorov said the country, one of the world's key wheat exporters, would only use its grain restocking program to regulate exports.

The soybean market is being weighed down by expectations of record production in Brazil.

Brazil's 2014/15 soybean crop is 96 percent planted, local consultancy AgRural said on Monday, up from 92 percent a week ago and barely behind the historical average of 98 percent for this time of year.

The consultancy expects a record crop of 94.9 million tonnes from Brazil, which should help ensure plentiful global soy stocks.

Chinese buyers signed contracts to purchase more than 1 million tonnes of U.S. soybeans at a ceremony in Chicago on Tuesday, a relatively modest amount for the world's top soy customer.

Grains prices at 0338 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 620.00 -3.25 -0.52% +0.16% 570.83 66 CBOT corn 406.00 0.00 +0.00% -0.61% 411.87 76 CBOT soy 1022.00 -1.50 -0.15% -1.68% 1030.87 43 CBOT rice $12.13 $0.04 +0.37% -2.45% $12.19 47 WTI crude $54.90 -$1.03 -1.84% -1.81% $69.75 12 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.249 -$0.002 -0.13% +0.47% USD/AUD 0.817 -0.005 -0.63% -0.52% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Himani Sarkar)