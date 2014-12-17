* Wheat falls after rising to 6-month high on supply fears
* Soybeans ease for 3rd day on Brazil crop outlook
(Adds details, quotes)
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Dec 17 U.S. wheat edged lower on
Wednesday, taking a breather after climbing 7 percent in a
four-session rally sparked by fears that leading exporter Russia
may curb exports.
Soybeans fell for a third consecutive day with pressure from
improving crop prospects in South America, while corn was mostly
unchanged after rising for three out of the past four sessions.
Chicago Board Of Trade March wheat fell 0.5 percent to
$6.20 a bushel by 0338 GMT, having risen 7.1 percent in the last
four days to a six-month high of $6.39 a bushel.
January soybeans gave up 0.2 percent to $10.22 a
bushel and March corn was unchanged at $4.06 a bushel.
Russia's economic woes remain the focus among wheat traders.
The country may be forced into protecting domestic bread prices
from the country's currency crisis later in the 2014/15
marketing year, analysts said.
In a possible sign of export restrictions, Russia's
Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance Service restricted
grain export certificates for some countries.
But analysts said fundamentals do not support the rally in
U.S. wheat which is uncompetitive in the global market and there
are ample supplies to counter any shortfall in shipments from
the Black Sea region.
"When we look at the fundamentals, Russia has already
exported 65 percent of its full year's expected exports and
December is going to be another big month," said one
Melbourne-based analyst.
"If you take them out, yes, there will be an impact but
there is enough wheat in other places to make up for the
shortfall."
Russia's Agriculture Minister Nikolai Fyodorov said the
country, one of the world's key wheat exporters, would only use
its grain restocking program to regulate exports.
The soybean market is being weighed down by expectations of
record production in Brazil.
Brazil's 2014/15 soybean crop is 96 percent planted, local
consultancy AgRural said on Monday, up from 92 percent a week
ago and barely behind the historical average of 98 percent for
this time of year.
The consultancy expects a record crop of 94.9 million tonnes
from Brazil, which should help ensure plentiful global soy
stocks.
Chinese buyers signed contracts to purchase more than 1
million tonnes of U.S. soybeans at a ceremony in Chicago on
Tuesday, a relatively modest amount for the world's top soy
customer.
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)