* Wheat soars 4 percent on fears of Russian export slowdown * Corn higher on strong U.S. ethanol output * Soy firm, led by meal; South American crop prospects cap gains (Adds details, closing prices) By Julie Ingwersen CHICAGO, Dec 17 Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures surged 4 percent on Wednesday, rising for a fifth straight session on worries that Russia, a key global supplier, might restrict exports to cool domestic prices, traders said. Strong U.S. ethanol production bolstered corn, while soybeans firmed on technical buying. CBOT March wheat settled up 25-1/4 cents at $6.48-1/2 per bushel, after reaching $6.50-3/4, the highest spot price on a continuous price chart since May 23. March corn ended up 2-1/4 cents at $4.08-1/4 a bushel, and January soybeans rose 3-1/2 cents at $10.27 a bushel. Russia remained in the spotlight as it tackles a financial crisis linked to plunging oil prices and Western sanctions. As a major wheat exporter, analysts say Russia is keen to avoid formal grain export curbs which might damage relations with its customers. But the country is stepping up other measures, such as quality controls, that can prevent grain from leaving the country. Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich told grain exporters at a meeting that the government was using all informal instruments to restrict grain exports, two sources said. Forecasts for colder weather in the southern U.S. Plains lent support. "Weather models are turning colder for Christmas weekend, so we are increasing the winterkill threat for the northwest 15 percent of the Plains hard red winter wheat belt," said Arlan Suderman, analyst with Water Street Solutions. Other traders suspected the strength in wheat had more to do with technical moves by commodity funds, given that Russia's currency crisis has not boosted export demand for U.S. wheat. CBOT corn got a boost when the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported U.S. ethanol production in the latest week at 990,000 barrels per day, a record high. Also supportive was a top Chinese government official telling U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack that China approved imports of a type of genetically modified corn at the center of lawsuits over U.S. grain shipments rejected by Beijing. Soybeans advanced on technical buying led by soymeal after the January meal contract rallied from a near two-week low just above $353 per short ton. But gains were limited by improving prospects for crops in South America. Prices at 1535 CST (2135 GMT): LAST NET PCT CHG CHG CBOT corn 408.25 2.25 0.6 CBOT soy 1027.00 3.50 0.3 CBOT meal 359.30 2.70 0.8 CBOT soyoil 31.77 0.00 0.0 CBOT wheat 648.50 25.25 4.1 (Additional reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by David Goodman, Alan Crosby and Jonathan Oatis)