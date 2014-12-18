SYDNEY, Dec 18 U.S. wheat futures fell on
Thursday for the first time in six sessions, though losses were
capped by concerns that Russia - one of the world's largest
grain exporter - is curbing exports in order to control domestic
prices.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board Of Trade March wheat fell 0.15 percent
to $6.47-1/2 a bushel, having closed up 4 percent on Wednesday
when prices hit a six-month high of $6.50-3/4 a bushel.
* January soybeans rose 0.1 percent to $10.27-3/4 a
bushel, having firmed 0.3 percent on Wednesday.
* March corn fell 0.12 percent to $4.07-3/4, having
gained 0.55 percent in the previous session.
* Russia is stepping up measures, such as quality controls,
that can prevent grain from leaving the country. Deputy Prime
Minister Arkady Dvorkovich told grain exporters at a meeting
that the government was using all informal instruments to
restrict grain exports, two sources said.
* Forecasts for colder weather in the southern U.S. Plains
lent support.
* CBOT corn got a boost when the U.S. Energy Information
Administration reported U.S. ethanol production in the latest
week at 990,000 barrels per day, a record high.
* Also supportive was a top Chinese government official
telling U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack that China
approved imports of a type of genetically modified corn at the
center of lawsuits over U.S. grain shipments rejected by
Beijing.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar took the upper hand on Thursday after the
Federal Reserve signalled it was on track to raise interest
rates next year in a show of confidence in the U.S. economy,
altering a pledge to keep them near zero for a "considerable
time".
* World oil prices jumped as much as 6 percent on Wednesday
before closing off their peaks as weeks of nearly non-stop
selling abruptly halted, and traders said failure to break below
key chart support levels meant a long rout may be running out.
* The S&P 500 scored its best day since October 2013 on
Wednesday as the Federal Reserve gave an upbeat assessment of
the U.S. economy and said it would take a patient approach
toward raising interest rates.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0130 China House prices Nov
0900 Germany Ifo business climate Dec
1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
1445 U.S. Markit services PMI flash Dec
1500 U.S. Leading index Nov
1500 U.S. Philly Fed business index Dec
Grains prices at 0120 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 647.50 -1.00 -0.15% +3.89% 575.69 77
CBOT corn 407.75 -0.50 -0.12% +0.43% 410.52 75
CBOT soy 1027.75 0.75 +0.07% +0.42% 1031.32 47
CBOT rice $12.08 -$0.04 -0.33% -0.04% $12.18 44
WTI crude $56.28 -$0.19 -0.34% +0.63% $69.06 18
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.234 $0.000 -0.02% -1.37%
USD/AUD 0.813 0.001 +0.09% -1.10%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Michael Perry)