SYDNEY, Dec 18 U.S. wheat futures fell on Thursday for the first time in six sessions, though losses were capped by concerns that Russia - one of the world's largest grain exporter - is curbing exports in order to control domestic prices. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade March wheat fell 0.15 percent to $6.47-1/2 a bushel, having closed up 4 percent on Wednesday when prices hit a six-month high of $6.50-3/4 a bushel. * January soybeans rose 0.1 percent to $10.27-3/4 a bushel, having firmed 0.3 percent on Wednesday. * March corn fell 0.12 percent to $4.07-3/4, having gained 0.55 percent in the previous session. * Russia is stepping up measures, such as quality controls, that can prevent grain from leaving the country. Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich told grain exporters at a meeting that the government was using all informal instruments to restrict grain exports, two sources said. * Forecasts for colder weather in the southern U.S. Plains lent support. * CBOT corn got a boost when the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported U.S. ethanol production in the latest week at 990,000 barrels per day, a record high. * Also supportive was a top Chinese government official telling U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack that China approved imports of a type of genetically modified corn at the center of lawsuits over U.S. grain shipments rejected by Beijing. MARKET NEWS * The dollar took the upper hand on Thursday after the Federal Reserve signalled it was on track to raise interest rates next year in a show of confidence in the U.S. economy, altering a pledge to keep them near zero for a "considerable time". * World oil prices jumped as much as 6 percent on Wednesday before closing off their peaks as weeks of nearly non-stop selling abruptly halted, and traders said failure to break below key chart support levels meant a long rout may be running out. * The S&P 500 scored its best day since October 2013 on Wednesday as the Federal Reserve gave an upbeat assessment of the U.S. economy and said it would take a patient approach toward raising interest rates. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0130 China House prices Nov 0900 Germany Ifo business climate Dec 1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1445 U.S. Markit services PMI flash Dec 1500 U.S. Leading index Nov 1500 U.S. Philly Fed business index Dec Grains prices at 0120 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 647.50 -1.00 -0.15% +3.89% 575.69 77 CBOT corn 407.75 -0.50 -0.12% +0.43% 410.52 75 CBOT soy 1027.75 0.75 +0.07% +0.42% 1031.32 47 CBOT rice $12.08 -$0.04 -0.33% -0.04% $12.18 44 WTI crude $56.28 -$0.19 -0.34% +0.63% $69.06 18 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.234 $0.000 -0.02% -1.37% USD/AUD 0.813 0.001 +0.09% -1.10% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Michael Perry)