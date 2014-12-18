* Wheat falls for first time in six sessions * Russia takes steps to restrict exports * Corn falls, soybeans edge lower By Colin Packham SYDNEY, Dec 18 U.S. wheat futures fell on Thursday, edging down for the first time in six sessions, although losses were checked by persistent concerns over supply from key exporter Russia. Corn fell after firming more than 0.5 percent in the previous session, while soybeans also slipped. Chicago Board of Trade March wheat futures dipped 0.27 percent to $6.46-3/4 a bushel by 0230 GMT, after ending up 4 percent on Wednesday when prices hit a six-month top of $6.50-3/4 a bushel. "Russia wheat exports, the possible lack of them really, remain the theme. Physical premiums for U.S. wheat remain firm at port so there's no obvious sign yet that prices have overshot," said Tobin Gorey, director of agriculture strategy, Commonwealth Bank of Australia in a note to clients. "Other observers are sceptical of the rally's foundations. We're not, we do think though that longevity is an area for debate." Wheat has surged more than 11 percent over the past five sessions with the focus remaining on supply from Russia, which is tackling a financial crisis linked to plunging oil prices and Western sanctions. As a major wheat exporter, analysts say Russia is keen to avoid formal grain export curbs that might damage relations with its customers. But it is stepping up other measures, such as quality controls, that can prevent grain from leaving the country. Analysts also said forecasts for colder weather in the southern U.S. Plains were supporting wheat prices. March corn fell 0.12 percent to $4.07-3/4. Prices rose 0.55 percent in the previous session, boosted by a report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showing U.S. ethanol production in the latest week hit a record high of 990,000 barrels per day. Also supportive was news that China approved imports of a type of genetically modified corn at the center of lawsuits over U.S. grain shipments rejected by Beijing. January soybeans fell 0.12 percent to $10.25-3/4 a bushel, having firmed 0.3 percent on Wednesday. Grains prices at 0230 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 646.75 -1.75 -0.27% +3.77% 575.67 76 CBOT corn 407.75 -0.50 -0.12% +0.43% 410.52 75 CBOT soy 1025.75 -1.25 -0.12% +0.22% 1031.25 46 CBOT rice $12.08 -$0.04 -0.29% +0.00% $12.18 45 WTI crude $56.53 $0.06 +0.11% +1.07% $69.07 19 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.234 $0.000 -0.02% -1.37% USD/AUD 0.814 0.001 +0.18% -1.00% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Himani Sarkar)