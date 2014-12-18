* Wheat falls for first time in six sessions
* Russia takes steps to restrict exports
* Corn falls, soybeans edge lower
By Colin Packham
SYDNEY, Dec 18 U.S. wheat futures fell on
Thursday, edging down for the first time in six sessions,
although losses were checked by persistent concerns over supply
from key exporter Russia.
Corn fell after firming more than 0.5 percent in the
previous session, while soybeans also slipped.
Chicago Board of Trade March wheat futures dipped 0.27
percent to $6.46-3/4 a bushel by 0230 GMT, after ending up 4
percent on Wednesday when prices hit a six-month top of
$6.50-3/4 a bushel.
"Russia wheat exports, the possible lack of them really,
remain the theme. Physical premiums for U.S. wheat remain firm
at port so there's no obvious sign yet that prices have
overshot," said Tobin Gorey, director of agriculture strategy,
Commonwealth Bank of Australia in a note to clients.
"Other observers are sceptical of the rally's
foundations. We're not, we do think though that longevity is an
area for debate."
Wheat has surged more than 11 percent over the past five
sessions with the focus remaining on supply from Russia, which
is tackling a financial crisis linked to plunging oil prices and
Western sanctions.
As a major wheat exporter, analysts say Russia is keen to
avoid formal grain export curbs that might damage relations with
its customers. But it is stepping up other measures, such as
quality controls, that can prevent grain from leaving the
country.
Analysts also said forecasts for colder weather in the
southern U.S. Plains were supporting wheat prices.
March corn fell 0.12 percent to $4.07-3/4.
Prices rose 0.55 percent in the previous session, boosted by
a report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showing
U.S. ethanol production in the latest week hit a record high of
990,000 barrels per day.
Also supportive was news that China approved imports of a
type of genetically modified corn at the center of lawsuits over
U.S. grain shipments rejected by Beijing.
January soybeans fell 0.12 percent to $10.25-3/4 a
bushel, having firmed 0.3 percent on Wednesday.
Grains prices at 0230 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 646.75 -1.75 -0.27% +3.77% 575.67 76
CBOT corn 407.75 -0.50 -0.12% +0.43% 410.52 75
CBOT soy 1025.75 -1.25 -0.12% +0.22% 1031.25 46
CBOT rice $12.08 -$0.04 -0.29% +0.00% $12.18 45
WTI crude $56.53 $0.06 +0.11% +1.07% $69.07 19
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.234 $0.000 -0.02% -1.37%
USD/AUD 0.814 0.001 +0.18% -1.00%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)