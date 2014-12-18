* CBOT March wheat rises for sixth straight day * Export hopes underpin corn, soybean prices (Updates with closing prices, adds new analyst quote) By Mark Weinraub CHICAGO, Dec 18 U.S. wheat futures rose on Thursday, extending a winning streak spurred by concerns about Russia cutting back on their overseas shipments, traders said. Corn and soybean futures also firmed, with corn hitting its highest since July 7 during the session. Improving export prospects following China's approval of some genetically modified strains added support. Wheat ended higher but prices closed well below the seven-month high hit during the overnight session. "(The wheat market) is due to slow down a little bit but wheat is still supported by Russia announcing that they are going to limit exports," said Dewey Strickler, president of grain consultancy Ag Watch Market Advisors. Chicago Board of Trade March soft red winter wheat settled up 6-3/4 cents at $6.55-1/4 a bushel, its sixth straight day of gains. The contract has rallied 12.2 percent during the streak. "The market is continuing to price in the uncertainty surrounding Russia," a European trader said. "It's hard to read because you have a very volatile market that's risen very fast." Russia, one of the world's main wheat exporters, is restricting grain exports to try to cool domestic prices as it tackles a currency crisis linked to plunging oil prices and Western sanctions. Industry sources said the country has significantly cut railway loading of grain for export, adding to informal curbs to overseas shipments. Traders said the informal steps taken by Russia were making it very hard to assess the impact on exports and that there was still confusion about whether ships at Russian ports were loading and getting export clearance. CBOT January soybeans were 8 cents higher at $10.35 a bushel and CBOT March corn was up 2-3/4 cents at $4.11 a bushel. The U.S. Agriculture Department on Thursday morning said private exporters reported the sale of 1.5 million tonnes of soybeans to China for delivery in the 2015/16 marketing year. "We are seeing the demand for the soybeans continue," said Karl Setzer, market analyst with MaxYield Cooperative. "It is just relentless." Exporters also sold 126,000 tonnes of corn to unknown destinations for 2014/15 shipment. USDA's weekly export sales report showed corn and soybean sales near the low end of a range of analysts' forecasts. Name Last Pct Net Pvs Close Change Change CORN MAR5 411 0.67 2.75 408.25 SOYBEANS JAN5 1035 0.78 8 1027 SOY MEAL JAN5 365.3 1.67 6 359.3 SOYBEAN OIL JAN5 31.89 0.38 0.12 31.77 WHEAT SRW MAR5 655.25 1.04 6.75 648.5 ROUGH RICE JAN5 12.11 -0.04 -0.005 12.115 M.WHEAT EUR MAR5 201 0.63 1.25 199.75 LIGHT CRUDE JAN5 54.66 -3.21 -1.81 56.47 DJ INDU AVERAGE 17693.38 1.94 336.51 17356.87 GOLD LBMA 1196.96 #N/A 8.76 1188.2 BALTIC EXCH DRY 814 -1.57 -13 827 US DOLLAR INDEX 89.22 0.1 0.087 89.133 In U.S. cents, benchmark contracts, except EU wheat (euros) and soymeal (dollars). (Additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Colin Packham in Sydney; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)