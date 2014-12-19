SYDNEY, Dec 19 U.S. wheat futures fell more than 1 percent on Friday, though the grain was on track for weekly gains of nearly 7 percent after concerns that Russia is limiting exports drove prices to a six-month peak. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade March wheat was up nearly 7 percent for the week, its fourth consecutive weekly rise. * Wheat prices hit a six-month peak of $6.77 a bushel on Thursday. * March corn has gained 0.5 percent so far this week, the fourth straight weekly gain. * January soybeans are down more than 1 percent for the week, their first such slide in three weeks. * Russia, one of the world's main wheat exporters, is restricting grain exports to try to cool domestic prices as it tackles a currency crisis linked to plunging oil prices and Western sanctions. * Industry sources said the country has significantly cut railway loading of grain for export, adding to informal curbs to overseas shipments. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Thursday said private exporters reported the sale of 1.5 million tonnes of soybeans to China for delivery in the 2015/16 marketing year. * USDA's weekly export sales report showed corn and soybean sales near the low end of a range of analyst forecasts. * China has approved the import of a genetically modified corn strain it blocked last year, causing market turmoil, and has given clearance to biotech soybeans that had been waiting years for clearance, in a sign of improving relations with the United States. MARKET NEWS * The safe-haven yen was on the back foot on Friday, as risk assets staged a broad recovery and investors awaited the outcome of a Bank of Japan meeting. * U.S. crude futures jumped 2 percent in early trading on Thursday to above $55, recouping about half the losses in the previous session when oil fell to near five and a half year lows. * U.S. stocks surged on Thursday, extending a Federal Reserve-fueled rally from the previous session and giving the S&P 500 its best two-day advance in three years. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0700 Germany GfK consumer sentiment Jan 0700 Germany Producer prices Nov 0745 France Business climate Dec 0900 Euro zone Current account Oct Grains prices at 0117 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 648.50 -6.75 -1.03% +0.00% 580.05 72 CBOT corn 409.75 -1.25 -0.30% +0.37% 409.18 75 CBOT soy 1034.00 -1.00 -0.10% +0.68% 1031.76 52 CBOT rice $12.13 $0.02 +0.12% +0.08% $12.18 49 WTI crude $54.95 $0.84 +1.55% -2.69% $68.22 20 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.228 -$0.001 -0.07% -0.52% USD/AUD 0.817 0.001 +0.06% +0.60% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)