By Naveen Thukral

SINGAPORE, Dec 19 U.S. wheat futures fell 1.5 percent on Friday, after rallying almost 13 percent in the past six sessions when investors bought the grain amid concerns over supplies from top exporter Russia.

Corn eased after hitting its loftiest since early July on Thursday with expectations of higher exports to China underpinning the market after Beijing approved some genetically modified strains.

Chicago Board of Trade March wheat is up 6.4 percent this week, its fourth straight weekly rise. The market hit its highest in almost seven months at $6.77 a bushel on Thursday.

Wheat was trading down 1.5 percent at $6.45-1/2 a bushel by 0310 GMT on Friday.

Russia, one of the world's main wheat exporters, is restricting grain exports to try to cool domestic prices as it tackles a currency crisis linked to plunging oil prices and Western sanctions.

Industry sources said the country has significantly cut railway loading of grain for export, adding to informal curbs to overseas shipments.

But investors said Russian ban is unlikely to have a major impact on global supplies and the issue has been priced into the market.

"They have already exported a lot of wheat so the consumers are pretty well covered for the Russian product," said Paul Deane, senior agricultural economist, ANZ Bank.

"It is always going to be hard to pick where the top is in this rally but we should see prices some where around $6.00 to $6.50 a bushel in the first half of 2015."

CBOT March corn has gained 0.4 percent this week, the fourth straight weekly gain, but January soybeans are down more than 1 percent for the week - their first such slide in three weeks.

On Friday, corn fell 0.4 percent to $4.09-1/4 a bushel, while soybeans eased 0.3 percent to $10.32 a bushel.

China has approved the import of a genetically modified corn strain it blocked last year, causing market turmoil, and has given clearance to biotech soybeans that had been waiting years for clearance, in a sign of improving relations with the United States.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Thursday said private exporters reported the sale of 1.5 million tonnes of soybeans to China for delivery in the 2015/16 marketing year.

The USDA's weekly export sales report showed corn and soybean sales near the low end of a range of analyst forecasts.

Prices at 0310 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 645.50 -9.75 -1.49% -0.46% 579.95 69 CBOT corn 409.25 -1.75 -0.43% +0.24% 409.16 75 CBOT soy 1032.00 -3.00 -0.29% +0.49% 1031.69 51 CBOT rice $12.12 $0.01 +0.04% +0.00% $12.18 48 WTI crude $54.45 $0.34 +0.63% -3.58% $68.21 16 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.228 $0.000 -0.02% -0.48% USD/AUD 0.817 0.001 +0.07% +0.62% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential