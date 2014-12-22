SINGAPORE, Dec 22 U.S. wheat lost more ground on Monday, with the market poised for its biggest two-day decline in three months on expectations that ample global supplies will meet any shortfall resulting from reductions in Russian shipments. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago wheat has lost nearly 4 percent since Friday as profit-taking and easing concerns over Russian supplies pulled the market down from its highest in six months. * A Russian grain exporters' group that accounts for about three-quarters of the country's shipments said on Friday it had stopped buying for export until domestic prices cool down. * The move follows informal government measures to restrict exports as Moscow tackles a currency crisis, including through toughening of quality controls and a reduction of grain loadings by railway. * But analysts say Russia would have finished exporting a bulk of its estimated exports for 2014/15 by the end of December. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Friday morning reported that private exporters booked sales of 237,268 tonnes of corn in two separate deals. It was the second day in a row the government has announced flash sales of corn. * Commodity Weather Group forecast on Friday that showers this weekend in key soy- and corn-growing areas of Argentina should ease concerns about dryness there. Rain was expected to pick up in Brazil crop areas early next week. * Large speculators raised their net long position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to Dec. 16, regulatory data released on Friday showed. * The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, trimmed their net short position in CBOT wheat and switched to net short position in soybeans. * China has officially approved imports of a genetically modified Bayer CropScience soybean variety after seven years of review, the company said on Friday, raising expectations that approval notices will come soon for other biotech crops. * Analytical firm Informa Economics cut its forecast for U.S. 2015 corn plantings to 88.01 million acres and raised its estimate for U.S. soybean plantings to 88.78 million, the firm said in a note to clients. * Memphis, Tennessee-based Informa in November projected both corn and soybean seedings at 88.3 million acres. MARKET NEWS * Asian shares and the dollar began a holiday-shortened week on a strong footing on Monday, with the euro testing two-year lows against the greenback on divergent monetary policy expectations. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 1500 Eurozone Consumer confidence Dec EUCONF=ECI 1500 U.S. Existing Home Sales Nov USEHS=ECI 1600 U.S. Export wheat inspected Weekly USWHII=ECI 1600 U.S. Export corn inspected Weekly USCRII=ECI 1600 U.S. Export soy inspected Weekly USSOII=ECI Grains prices at 0120 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 631.00 -1.25 -0.20% -3.70% 583.22 58 CBOT corn 409.50 -1.00 -0.24% -0.36% 408.03 75 CBOT soy 1027.00 -3.50 -0.34% -0.77% 1031.32 45 CBOT rice $12.59 $0.06 +0.48% +2.11% $12.41 62 WTI crude $57.45 $0.32 +0.56% +1.65% $66.91 37 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.223 $0.001 +0.04% -0.44% USD/AUD 0.814 -0.001 -0.06% -0.34% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)