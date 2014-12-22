* Wheat falls for 2nd day, down almost 4 pct since Friday

* Ample global supplies to meet shortfall in Russian supply

* U.S. corn underpinned by strong export demand (Adds details, quotes)

By Naveen Thukral

SINGAPORE, Dec 22 U.S. wheat lost more ground on Monday, with the market poised for its biggest two-day decline in three months, on expectations that ample global supplies will meet any shortfall resulting from reductions in Russian shipments.

Corn was little changed, hovering near last week's highest since early July as the market was supported by strong demand.

Chicago wheat has lost nearly 4 percent since Friday as profit-taking and easing concerns over Russian supplies pulled the market down from its highest in more than six months.

A Russian grain exporters' group that accounts for about three-quarters of the country's shipments said on Friday it had stopped buying for export until domestic prices cool down.

But analysts say Russia would have finished exporting a bulk of its estimated exports for 2014/15 by the end of December.

"Russia would have shipped out around 70 to 75 percent of its estimated exports by the end of this year," said Paul Deane, senior agricultural economist at ANZ Bank in Melbourne. "A lot of it has already gone out, the market does not expect much exports from Russia in the next four to five months."

Chicago Board of Trade March wheat fell 0.2 percent to $6.31-1/4 a bushel by 0317 GMT, adding to Friday's 3.5 percent decline, while corn was almost flat at $4.10-1/4 a bushel.

January soybeans gave up 0.5 percent to $10.25-1/2 a bushel.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Friday reported that private exporters booked sales of 237,268 tonnes of corn in two separate deals. It was the second day in a row the government announced flash sales of corn.

Large speculators raised their net long position in CBOT corn in the week to Dec. 16, regulatory data showed.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, trimmed their net short position in CBOT wheat and switched to net short position in soybeans.

Analytical firm Informa Economics cut its forecast for U.S. 2015 corn plantings to 88.01 million acres and raised its estimate for U.S. soybean plantings to 88.78 million, the firm said in a note to clients.

Informa in November projected both corn and soybean seedings at 88.3 million acres.

Grains prices at 0317 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 631.25 -1.00 -0.16% -3.66% 583.23 59 CBOT corn 410.25 -0.25 -0.06% -0.18% 408.06 77 CBOT soy 1025.50 -5.00 -0.49% -0.92% 1031.27 45 CBOT rice $12.53 $0.00 +0.00% +1.62% $12.41 60 WTI crude $57.78 $0.65 +1.14% +2.23% $66.92 39 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.224 $0.002 +0.15% -0.33% USD/AUD 0.816 0.002 +0.20% -0.09% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Himani Sarkar)