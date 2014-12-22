* Wheat rebounds over 1 pct after Friday losses * U.S. flat, underpinned by strong export demand By Sybille de La Hamaide and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, Dec 22 U.S. wheat prices rebounded on Monday after sharp losses in the previous session and reports that Russia, one of the world's key wheat exporters, plans to impose a temporary duty on grain exports. Corn was little changed, hovering near last week's highest level since early July as the market was supported by strong demand. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich was reported by Interfax news agency as saying that a proposal for a decision on an export duty would be ready within 24 hours. The move follows informal curbs on exports through quality controls set last week, as the government seeks to guarantee it can meet its domestic needs. A Russian grain exporters' group that accounts for about three quarters of the country's shipments said on Friday it had stopped buying for export until domestic prices cool down. Chicago Board of Trade March wheat rose 1.3 percent to $6.40-1/4 a bushel by 1128 GMT after a fall of 3.5 percent on Friday. In Europe Euronext milling wheat futures <0#BL2:> also gained, with benchmark March up 1.5 percent at 200.25 euros a tonne after hitting 202.00 euros earlier in the session. "The market remains very sensitive to any news out of Russia," a European trader said. "It is nervous and volatile. But we are not safe from another sharp correction as the balance sheet this season is not tight," he added. Corn was almost flat at $4.09-3/4 a bushel while January soybeans gave up 0.3 percent to $10.27-1/4 a bushel. The U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Friday that private exporters booked sales of 237,268 tonnes of corn in two separate deals. It was the second day in a row the government had announced flash sales of corn. Analytical firm Informa Economics said in a note to clients that it had cut its forecast for U.S. 2015 corn plantings to 88.01 million acres and raised its estimate for U.S. soybean plantings to 88.78 million. Last month Informa forecast both corn and soybean seedings at 88.3 million acres. Prices at 1130 GMT Last Change Pct Move End 2013 Ytd Pct Move CBOT wheat 640.25 +8.00 +1.27 616.75 +3.81 CBOT corn 409.75 -0.75 -0.18 437.00 -6.24 CBOT soy 1027.25 -3.25 -0.32 1264.50 -18.76 Paris wheat 200.25 +3.00 +1.52 190.50 +5.12 Paris maize 156.50 0.00 0.00 171.75 -8.88 Paris rape 349.00 -0.25 -0.07 366.50 -4.77 WTI crude oil 57.35 +0.22 +0.39 91.82 -37.54 Euro/dlr 1.23 +0.27 (Editing by Greg Mahlich)