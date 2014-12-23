SINGAPORE, Dec 23 Chicago corn edged lower on Tuesday as the market took a breather after climbing to its highest in more than five months in the last session on strong global demand for U.S. supplies. Wheat fell for a third consecutive session due to lack of demand for expensive U.S. shipments, while soybeans eased, giving up some of Monday's gains. FUNDAMENTALS * Corn futures hit their highest level since early July on Monday as top importers booked U.S. supplies ahead of the year-end holiday season. * Traditional buyers, including Mexico, Japan and South Korea, have increased purchases of U.S. corn in recent days, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture said 166,600 tonnes of U.S. corn were sold to unknown destinations on Monday. * China, the world's fastest-growing corn market, officially approved imports of U.S.-grown genetically modified Agrisure Viptera corn, seed maker Syngenta AG said, ending uncertainty after a five-year review. * Traders continued to take profits in the wheat market after worries that Russia could curb wheat exports last week sent futures to their highest levels since May. The rally has made U.S. wheat less competitive in an amply supplied world market. * Russia stiffened its bid to curb grain exports on Monday with plans for an imminent duty on shipments to defend domestic bread supplies against a crumbling rouble. * Russia, expected to be the world's fourth-largest exporter this year with the largest buyers in Turkey and Egypt, has been exporting record volumes of a big grain crop of 104 million tonnes as the rouble fall attracts buyers. * The USDA said export inspections of soybeans were a bigger-than-expected 2.23 million tonnes in the latest week, up from 1.88 million a week earlier. MARKET NEWS * Asian markets should be well underpinned on Tuesday after Wall Street closed at historic highs, while oil prices suffered a vicious setback after Saudi Arabia quashed all thought of cutting supply. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0745 France GDP Quarterly FRGDP=ECI 0930 Britain GDP Quarterly GBGDF=ECI 1330 U.S. Durable Goods Orders Nov USDGN=ECI 1330 U.S. GDP Final Q3 USGDPF=ECI 1330 U.S. PCE Prices Final Q3 USPCEF=ECI 1455 U.S. U Mich Sentiment Final Dec USUMSF=ECI 1500 U.S. New Home Sales Nov USHNS=ECI Grains prices at 0110 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 621.50 -4.25 -0.68% -5.15% 582.90 52 CBOT corn 411.00 -0.75 -0.18% +0.00% 408.08 76 CBOT soy 1034.00 -4.25 -0.41% -0.10% 1031.55 51 CBOT rice $12.39 $0.00 +0.00% +0.45% $12.41 50 WTI crude $55.62 $0.36 +0.65% -1.59% $66.77 30 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.223 $0.000 -0.01% +0.02% USD/AUD 0.812 -0.001 -0.12% -0.23% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)