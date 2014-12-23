* Corn falls from Monday's highest since early July

* U.S. wheat faces competition from European suppliers (Adds details, quotes)

By Naveen Thukral

SINGAPORE, Dec 23 Chicago corn edged lower on Tuesday, taking a breather after climbing to its highest in more than five months in the previous session on strong global demand for U.S. supplies.

Wheat fell for a third consecutive session due to lack of demand for expensive U.S. shipments, while soybeans were largely unchanged after rising 0.8 percent on Monday.

"There is strong demand for corn which has been credibly stable despite the rally in wheat," said a Melbourne-based analyst. Wheat has surged more than 14 percent over the past four weeks.

"U.S. wheat was not competitive before the rally and it is even less competitive now. We are looking at $35-$40 (per tonne) spread between U.S. and French wheat on delivered basis into the Middle East or North Africa."

Chicago Board of Trade corn fell 0.2 percent to $4.11 a bushel by 0254 GMT after climbing on Monday to $4.14-1/4 a bushel, its highest since July 9.

Wheat slid 0.4 percent to $6.23 a bushel and soybeans gave up 0.1 percent to $10.37-1/2 a bushel.

Corn futures hit their highest in more than five months on Monday as top importers booked U.S. supplies ahead of the year-end holiday season.

Traditional buyers, including Mexico, Japan and South Korea, have increased purchases of U.S. corn in recent days, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture said 166,600 tonnes of U.S. corn were sold to unknown destinations on Monday.

China, the world's fastest-growing corn market, officially approved imports of U.S.-grown genetically modified Agrisure Viptera corn, seed maker Syngenta AG said, ending uncertainty after a five-year review.

Traders continued to take profits in the wheat market after worries that Russia could curb wheat exports last week sent futures to their highest levels since May. The rally has made U.S. wheat less competitive in an amply supplied world market.

Russia stiffened its bid to curb grain exports on Monday with plans for an imminent duty on shipments to defend domestic bread supplies against a crumbling rouble.

Russia, expected to be the world's fourth-largest exporter this year with the largest buyers in Turkey and Egypt, has been exporting record volumes of a big grain crop of 104 million tonnes as the rouble fall attracts buyers.

The USDA said export inspections of soybeans were a bigger-than-expected 2.23 million tonnes in the latest week, up from 1.88 million a week earlier.

Prices at 0254 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 623.00 -2.75 -0.44% -4.92% 582.95 53 CBOT corn 411.00 -0.75 -0.18% +0.00% 408.08 76 CBOT soy 1037.50 -0.75 -0.07% +0.24% 1031.67 53 CBOT rice $12.39 $0.00 +0.00% +0.45% $12.41 50 WTI crude $56.14 $0.88 +1.59% -0.67% $66.79 33 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.223 $0.000 -0.03% -0.01% USD/AUD 0.813 -0.001 -0.09% -0.20% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Himani Sarkar)